Crime & Courts Man due in court after Peterculter 'fight' that left one in hospital The incident occurred outside the Old Bank Bar on North Deeside Road. By Ross Hempseed June 9 2025, 8:32 am

Old Bank Bar in Peterculter. Image: DC Thomson.

A man is due to appear in court after being charged in connection with a disturbance at a Peterculter pub.

The incident occurred at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 31, at the Old Bank Bar on North Deeside Road.

It was understood to be a fight between a group of men, according to previous comment from police.

Emergency services attended and one man, 24, was taken to hospital.

Police have now confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear in court in Aberdeen later today.

A police spokesperson said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in Peterculter.

"The incident happened around 6.25pm on Saturday, May 31, at a premises on North Deeside Road.

"The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 9."