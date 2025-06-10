WATCH: Lorry driver’s near-miss after overtaking three cars on Highland road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Lorry driver’s near-miss after overtaking three cars on Highland road

Neil Powley was convicted of careless driving after he carried out the reckless manoeuvre on a bend.

By Jenni Gee
An overtaking lorry had a near miss on the A87. Image: COPFS
A former police escort driver had been found guilty of careless driving after he overtook three cars in his HGV and narrowly avoided a collision.

Neil Powley was on a bend in the road when he made the reckless manoeuvre, forcing an oncoming car to brake to a stop to avoid a head-on crash.

The A87 incident was caught on dashcam by the oncoming driver, who told the court she was left “very shaken” by the near-miss.

Powley, 67, denied an initial charge of dangerous driving and was found guilty of the lesser charge following a trial in Inverness.

Watch the ‘appalling’ overtake

The court heard the weather was dull and rainy on the road near Auchtertyre on August 2 of last year.

The driver of the car involved told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “I saw a large lorry with no lights on on my side of the road coming directly at me.”

The driver explained she had come to a complete stop, and had watched as the cars the lorry was passing also slowed to allow him to return to his side of the road.

“The lorry was just able to return to his side of the road without hitting us,” she said.

Driver avoided ‘head-on collision’

Asked what would have happened if she and the other driver had not taken action, she said: “A head-on collision.”

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, recovery driver Powley told the court he was a former police officer who had worked as a security escort driver – including for the Royal Family – with the Lothian and Borders force.

He said he had been following the cars, who had been slowing to 15 or 20 miles per hour, for 30 to 40 miles before taking the decision to overtake.

Under questioning from defence agent Ronnie Simpson, he said the incident was “not as close as it seems to appear in the video”.

When cross-examined by fiscal depute Martina Eastwood, Powley denied he had become impatient.

He made comments about “tourists” and asked: “Have you been up the Highlands that time of year?” before suggesting that slow-moving vehicles were commonplace.

Lorry driver: ‘I was committed’

Asked about the other driver, he said: “I saw her, but at that time I was committed to completing the overtake, I couldn’t have come back in by those three vehicles at that time.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald noted: “This was an appalling, horrible overtaking incident – a huge misjudgement and people could quite easily have died.”

She added: “Everybody had to slow down to avoid a massive, catastrophic accident with your big lorry.

Other vehicles slowed to allow lorry to complete the manoeuvre. Image: COPFS

Sheriff MacDonald found Powley guilty of the lesser charge of careless driving – a charge he had been willing to admit at the start of proceedings in a plea offer that was rejected by the Crown.

Mr Simpson asked the sheriff to take into account the amount of time his client had dedicated to “keeping people safe” and said: “He has made a mistake – it is an error of judgement.”

Sheriff MacDonald disqualified Powley, of Olaf Road, Kyleakin, from driving for four months and imposed a total financial penalty of £840.