WATCH: Lorry driver’s near-miss after overtaking three cars on Highland road

A former police escort driver had been found guilty of careless driving after he overtook three cars in his HGV and narrowly avoided a collision.

Neil Powley was on a bend in the road when he made the reckless manoeuvre, forcing an oncoming car to brake to a stop to avoid a head-on crash.

The A87 incident was caught on dashcam by the oncoming driver, who told the court she was left “very shaken” by the near-miss.

Powley, 67, denied an initial charge of dangerous driving and was found guilty of the lesser charge following a trial in Inverness.

Watch the ‘appalling’ overtake

The court heard the weather was dull and rainy on the road near Auchtertyre on August 2 of last year.

The driver of the car involved told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “I saw a large lorry with no lights on on my side of the road coming directly at me.”

The driver explained she had come to a complete stop, and had watched as the cars the lorry was passing also slowed to allow him to return to his side of the road.

“The lorry was just able to return to his side of the road without hitting us,” she said.

Driver avoided ‘head-on collision’

Asked what would have happened if she and the other driver had not taken action, she said: “A head-on collision.”

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, recovery driver Powley told the court he was a former police officer who had worked as a security escort driver – including for the Royal Family – with the Lothian and Borders force.

He said he had been following the cars, who had been slowing to 15 or 20 miles per hour, for 30 to 40 miles before taking the decision to overtake.

Under questioning from defence agent Ronnie Simpson, he said the incident was “not as close as it seems to appear in the video”.

When cross-examined by fiscal depute Martina Eastwood, Powley denied he had become impatient.

He made comments about “tourists” and asked: “Have you been up the Highlands that time of year?” before suggesting that slow-moving vehicles were commonplace.

Lorry driver: ‘I was committed’

Asked about the other driver, he said: “I saw her, but at that time I was committed to completing the overtake, I couldn’t have come back in by those three vehicles at that time.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald noted: “This was an appalling, horrible overtaking incident – a huge misjudgement and people could quite easily have died.”

She added: “Everybody had to slow down to avoid a massive, catastrophic accident with your big lorry.

Sheriff MacDonald found Powley guilty of the lesser charge of careless driving – a charge he had been willing to admit at the start of proceedings in a plea offer that was rejected by the Crown.

Mr Simpson asked the sheriff to take into account the amount of time his client had dedicated to “keeping people safe” and said: “He has made a mistake – it is an error of judgement.”

Sheriff MacDonald disqualified Powley, of Olaf Road, Kyleakin, from driving for four months and imposed a total financial penalty of £840.