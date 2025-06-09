Child rapist branded a ‘monster’ by victim as he’s jailed for eight years

A high-risk sex offender who repeatedly preyed on an underage girl was jailed for eight years today after his victim branded him “a monster”.

Paul Cowie, 54, targeted the child from the age of 11 and subjected her to sexual assaults and rapes in Aberdeenshire at a time when he was drinking heavily.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that the jury at his earlier trial convicted him of “a truly appalling catalogue of sexual offending against a child”.

Lord Arthurson said the child rapist’s behaviour was degrading and “thoroughly despicable” and the victim in a statement prepared for the court described him as a monster.

Guilty after trial

The judge said that evidence at his trial revealed that he was significantly misusing alcohol. He said that a risk assessment carried out on Cowie assessed him as posing a high risk of harm.

Lord Arthurson ordered that Cowie should be under supervision for a further two years in the community when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Cowie, formerly of The Stables, Pitcaple Castle, near Inverurie, had denied committing the sexual abuse at a trial earlier this year but was found guilty of the sex crimes which took place between 2013 and 2016.

After the verdicts were returned by a jury Lord Arthurson told him: “You have been convicted of extremely grave serial sexual offending in respect of a child.”

During the abuse Cowie molested the girl and forced her to carry out sex acts on him.

Sex abuser continues to deny crimes

The court heard that Cowie earlier amassed 15 groups of criminal convictions but was never previously sentenced to imprisonment.

Defence counsel Lynsey Morgan said Cowie continued to maintain that the offences did not happen. She said that Cowie’s alcohol abuse was exacerbated after he separated from his wife in 2013, although he later abstained.

She told the court: “He does appreciate a significant custodial sentence will be imposed today.”

Cowie was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing and Lord Arthurson made a non harassment order banning him from contacting the victim for life.

Detective Inspector Kerry McCombie said: “Paul Cowie’s abhorrent actions have caused significant harm and he has now been held to account.

“We hope this outcome brings some degree of reassurance and allows the victim to begin to move forward.

“We remain committed to investigating reports of child abuse and ensuring those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced or is aware of abuse to report it. They will be treated with sensitivity and supported by specially trained officers.”