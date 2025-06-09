Child rapist branded a ‘monster’ by victim as he’s jailed for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child rapist branded a ‘monster’ by victim as he’s jailed for eight years

Paul Cowie, 54, targeted the child from the age of 11 and subjected her to sexual assaults and rapes in Aberdeenshire.

By Dave Finlay
Inverurie businessman Paul Cowie, who has received a roads ban
Paul Cowie appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A high-risk sex offender who repeatedly preyed on an underage girl was jailed for eight years today after his victim branded him “a monster”.

Paul Cowie, 54, targeted the child from the age of 11 and subjected her to sexual assaults and rapes in Aberdeenshire at a time when he was drinking heavily.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that the jury at his earlier trial convicted him of “a truly appalling catalogue of sexual offending against a child”.

Lord Arthurson said the child rapist’s behaviour was degrading and “thoroughly despicable” and the victim in a statement prepared for the court described him as a monster.

Guilty after trial

The judge said that evidence at his trial revealed that he was significantly misusing alcohol. He said that a risk assessment carried out on Cowie assessed him as posing a high risk of harm.

Lord Arthurson ordered that Cowie should be under supervision for a further two years in the community when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Cowie, formerly of The Stables, Pitcaple Castle, near Inverurie, had denied committing the sexual abuse at a trial earlier this year but was found guilty of the sex crimes which took place between 2013 and 2016.

After the verdicts were returned by a jury Lord Arthurson told him: “You have been convicted of extremely grave serial sexual offending in respect of a child.”

During the abuse Cowie molested the girl and forced her to carry out sex acts on him.

Sex abuser continues to deny crimes

The court heard that Cowie earlier amassed 15 groups of criminal convictions but was never previously sentenced to imprisonment.

Defence counsel Lynsey Morgan said Cowie continued to maintain that the offences did not happen. She said that Cowie’s alcohol abuse was exacerbated after he separated from his wife in 2013, although he later abstained.

She told the court: “He does appreciate a significant custodial  sentence will be imposed today.”

Cowie was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing and Lord Arthurson made a non harassment order banning him from contacting the victim for life.

Detective Inspector Kerry McCombie said: “Paul Cowie’s abhorrent actions have caused significant harm and he has now been held to account.

“We hope this outcome brings some degree of reassurance and allows the victim to begin to move forward.

“We remain committed to investigating reports of child abuse and ensuring those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced or is aware of abuse to report it. They will be treated with sensitivity and supported by specially trained officers.”