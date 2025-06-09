Man, 21, accused of three assaults after disturbance at Peterculter pub

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of three assaults after police were called to a disturbance at an Aberdeen pub.

Police were called to the Old Bank Bar in Peterculter on Saturday May 31, following reports that a group of men were fighting.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also called to the scene, on North Deeside Road, and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Chase Johnstone has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing three assault charges.

Accused granted bail

He is accused of assault to severe injury and disfigurement, assault to injury and assault.

The 21-year-old, from Aberdeen, made no plea and was released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in Peterculter.

“The incident happened around 6.25pm on Saturday, May 31, at a premises on North Deeside Road.”