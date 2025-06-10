Man who touched woman’s thighs and bottom admits sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who touched woman’s thighs and bottom admits sexual assault

Kyle Miller has been placed on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to committing the crime at an address in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Kyle Miller appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who ran his hands over a woman’s thighs and bottom has admitted a charge of sexual assault.

Kyle Miller carried out the crime after drinking beers during a gathering at the woman’s home.

When he was told to leave by others, he grabbed his victim by the wrist and attempted to pull her out of the living room.

Miller, 25, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexual assault in relation to the incident on October 6 2023.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that Miller and his victim had met up in the city centre on that date, and had returned to her home around 3pm.

Behaviour changed after drinking

The court heard there were a number of other people at the property, where Miller took a box of beer from a bag and began to drink it.

It was at this point that the woman noticed a “change in his behaviour”.

Miller then grabbed the woman’s waist with two hands and tried to pull her towards him.

She told him to “sit down” but he then began running his hands over her outer and inner thigh and bottom over the top of her clothing.

Other people present then told Miller it was “time to leave”, at which point he grabbed his victim by the wrist and tried to pull her out of the living room.

Arrested man’s ‘no comment’ interview

Police were contacted and Miller was subsequently arrested, later giving a “no comment” interview to officers.

The woman was so affected by the assault that she had to take time out from her studies as a result.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for a presentencing report and an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

She allowed Miller, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to remain on bail until the next calling of the case, but placed him on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

 