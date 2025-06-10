Man who touched woman’s thighs and bottom admits sexual assault

A man who ran his hands over a woman’s thighs and bottom has admitted a charge of sexual assault.

Kyle Miller carried out the crime after drinking beers during a gathering at the woman’s home.

When he was told to leave by others, he grabbed his victim by the wrist and attempted to pull her out of the living room.

Miller, 25, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexual assault in relation to the incident on October 6 2023.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that Miller and his victim had met up in the city centre on that date, and had returned to her home around 3pm.

Behaviour changed after drinking

The court heard there were a number of other people at the property, where Miller took a box of beer from a bag and began to drink it.

It was at this point that the woman noticed a “change in his behaviour”.

Miller then grabbed the woman’s waist with two hands and tried to pull her towards him.

She told him to “sit down” but he then began running his hands over her outer and inner thigh and bottom over the top of her clothing.

Other people present then told Miller it was “time to leave”, at which point he grabbed his victim by the wrist and tried to pull her out of the living room.

Arrested man’s ‘no comment’ interview

Police were contacted and Miller was subsequently arrested, later giving a “no comment” interview to officers.

The woman was so affected by the assault that she had to take time out from her studies as a result.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for a presentencing report and an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

She allowed Miller, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to remain on bail until the next calling of the case, but placed him on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.