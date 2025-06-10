Man, 42, on trial accused of raping a female student in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man, 42, on trial accused of raping a female student in Aberdeen

Stuart Kennedy denies he raped the woman at a flat in Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Stuart Kennedy, also known as Mitchell Kennedy, has gone on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of raping a woman. Image: Instagram.
A man has gone on trial accused of the raping a female student at a flat in Aberdeen.

Stuart Kennedy, also known as Mitchell Kennedy, is facing the charge at the High Court in Aberdeen.

It is alleged he raped a women, then aged 23, at a flat she shared with friends on the city’s Pittodrie Street on November 16 2022.

Kennedy, 42, is also facing a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to the same woman between July 25 2021 and November 16 2022.

It is alleged that Kennedy called the woman derogatory names, slapped her on the face, and on one occasion dragged her across a road and kicked her on the leg to her injury.

Kennedy denies the charges against him.

Woman claims Kennedy forced himself upon her

On the first day of the trial, the jury heard evidence from the womman who told the court that she had been in the flat on November 16 2022 when Kennedy arrived.

She claims that the pair had an argument for around 55 minutes before Kennedy began to assault her by kissing her without her consent and pinning her against a wardrobe.

The woman, who was highly upset while giving evidence via pre-recorded video, stated that Kennedy then picked her up and moved her to her bed.

Asked by advocate depute Kenneth McGuire, who led the video examination, what happened next, the woman stated that Kennedy continued to kiss her even though she “didn’t want him to do it”.

She alleges Kennedy then raped her.

“I told him no multiple times,” the woman said, adding: “He didn’t say anything. He just kept going.

“He kept having sex with me even though I told him not to – I said no.”

Alleged rape reported to police

She also claimed that following the incident, she went to the kitchen to get away from Kennedy, he followed her and gave her a “cuddle” before exiting the property.

“Did you want a cuddle from [Kennedy] at that point?” Mr McGuire asked.

“No, I did not,” the woman replied, adding: “I pushed him away.”

Following the incident, the woman said she was unable to sleep and would cry frequently and was unable to walk or stand up the following day.

She attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and reported the alleged incident to police the following day.

Mr McGuire asked the woman what she said to police when she reported the alleged rape to them.

She replied: “That I wanted to report a crime. I couldn’t say it. I said it was a sexual assault. I was in so much hysterics I couldn’t say it.”

The trial is being heard at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence claims woman consented to sex

During cross-examination, defence solicitor Colin Neilson put it to the woman that the kissing the woman described had been consensual.

“No, it wasn’t,” she replied, adding: “He kissed me. He forced it on me. I was pulling away.”

Mr Neilson went on, suggesting to the woman that they then had “consensual” sexual intercourse.

“No, we did not,” she said.

“He then hugged you and left?” the advocate depute asked.

“He hugged me,” the woman responded. “But I did not want it.”

Flatmate says alleged victim was crying

The jury also heard from another former student, now aged 22, who lived at the same flat on Pittodrie Street and saw Kennedy leave the property the night of the alleged rape.

Asked how he appeared, the woman described Kennedy as seeming “smug” and “arrogant”.

“I can’t really explain it,” she went on. “He seemed quite happy. Quite fine to go about his day.”

The advocate depute then asked the woman how Kennedy’s alleged victim, her then-flatmate, seemed when she entered the communal kitchen.

“She was really upset,” she said, adding: “She was crying, like, a lot. She told us bits of what happened. She was really emotional.

“I can’t remember everything she said, but she said she told him to stop but he kept going.”

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

