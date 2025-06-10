Man, 42, on trial accused of raping a female student in Aberdeen

A man has gone on trial accused of the raping a female student at a flat in Aberdeen.

Stuart Kennedy, also known as Mitchell Kennedy, is facing the charge at the High Court in Aberdeen.

It is alleged he raped a women, then aged 23, at a flat she shared with friends on the city’s Pittodrie Street on November 16 2022.

Kennedy, 42, is also facing a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to the same woman between July 25 2021 and November 16 2022.

It is alleged that Kennedy called the woman derogatory names, slapped her on the face, and on one occasion dragged her across a road and kicked her on the leg to her injury.

Kennedy denies the charges against him.

Woman claims Kennedy forced himself upon her

On the first day of the trial, the jury heard evidence from the womman who told the court that she had been in the flat on November 16 2022 when Kennedy arrived.

She claims that the pair had an argument for around 55 minutes before Kennedy began to assault her by kissing her without her consent and pinning her against a wardrobe.

The woman, who was highly upset while giving evidence via pre-recorded video, stated that Kennedy then picked her up and moved her to her bed.

Asked by advocate depute Kenneth McGuire, who led the video examination, what happened next, the woman stated that Kennedy continued to kiss her even though she “didn’t want him to do it”.

She alleges Kennedy then raped her.

“I told him no multiple times,” the woman said, adding: “He didn’t say anything. He just kept going.

“He kept having sex with me even though I told him not to – I said no.”

Alleged rape reported to police

She also claimed that following the incident, she went to the kitchen to get away from Kennedy, he followed her and gave her a “cuddle” before exiting the property.

“Did you want a cuddle from [Kennedy] at that point?” Mr McGuire asked.

“No, I did not,” the woman replied, adding: “I pushed him away.”

Following the incident, the woman said she was unable to sleep and would cry frequently and was unable to walk or stand up the following day.

She attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and reported the alleged incident to police the following day.

Mr McGuire asked the woman what she said to police when she reported the alleged rape to them.

She replied: “That I wanted to report a crime. I couldn’t say it. I said it was a sexual assault. I was in so much hysterics I couldn’t say it.”

Defence claims woman consented to sex

During cross-examination, defence solicitor Colin Neilson put it to the woman that the kissing the woman described had been consensual.

“No, it wasn’t,” she replied, adding: “He kissed me. He forced it on me. I was pulling away.”

Mr Neilson went on, suggesting to the woman that they then had “consensual” sexual intercourse.

“No, we did not,” she said.

“He then hugged you and left?” the advocate depute asked.

“He hugged me,” the woman responded. “But I did not want it.”

Flatmate says alleged victim was crying

The jury also heard from another former student, now aged 22, who lived at the same flat on Pittodrie Street and saw Kennedy leave the property the night of the alleged rape.

Asked how he appeared, the woman described Kennedy as seeming “smug” and “arrogant”.

“I can’t really explain it,” she went on. “He seemed quite happy. Quite fine to go about his day.”

The advocate depute then asked the woman how Kennedy’s alleged victim, her then-flatmate, seemed when she entered the communal kitchen.

“She was really upset,” she said, adding: “She was crying, like, a lot. She told us bits of what happened. She was really emotional.

“I can’t remember everything she said, but she said she told him to stop but he kept going.”

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

