Driver caught ‘fractionally’ over cannabis limit near Bridge of Orchy banned for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver caught ‘fractionally’ over cannabis limit near Bridge of Orchy banned for a year

A Leeds man has been banned from driving for a year after he was found with more than the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

By Louise Glen
leeds orchy cannabis
Samuel MacKinder was 0.1mg over the cannabis drug driving limit. Image: Samuel MacKinder/ Facebook.

A driver who was caught by Oban police on the A82 with 2.1mg of cannabis in his blood when the legal limit is 2mg has lost his licence for a year.

During a hearing at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, Samuel MacKinder, of Pinfold Lane, Leeds, pled guilty to driving while over the limit on November 23.

The 27-year-old was caught after police smelled cannabis from his car when they were attending an unrelated road traffic incident near to Bridge of Orchy on the A82 Crianlarich to Fort William road.

Duty solicitor appointed after Bridge of Orchy incident

A82 bridge of Orchy MacKinder cannabis oban sheriff court
The A82 at Bridge of Orchy. Image: Google Street View.

When the case was called, MacKinder had no legal representation, saying he could not afford a lawyer.

After Sheriff Euan Cameron outlined the seriousness of the case, for which MacKinder could be sent to jail, the court asked one of the duty solicitors, Kevin McGuinness, to represent him.

After a brief adjournment, Mr McGuinness said he was now in a position to represent MacKinder.

Bloodshot eyes

Fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said police were alerted to MacKinder’s vehicle due to a strong smell of cannabis.

She said: “At 1.30pm, at the place libelled, police were instructed to attend at the locus for a road traffic accident.

“They observed the accused and smelled cannabis from the vehicle. Officers saw the accused within.

“The accused’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.”

A roadside drug test was carried out, and MacKinder was arrested and charged.

At Oban Police Station, it was confirmed MacKinder had 2.1mg of cannabis in his blood.

Mr McGuinness said: “He is a 27-year-old man estranged from his partner, but has a nine-year-old son.

“The other occupant, his girlfriend, was in the car, and she had been smoking cannabis. He had not smoked cannabis that day, or any similar substance.

“He has learned a lesson about cannabis and how long it stays in the system. He regrets the situation and understands that disqualification is inevitable.

Driver was ‘fractionally’ over the limit

“He was fractionally over the limit.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said MacKinder had put himself, his girlfriend and other road users at risk by driving while over the legal limit.

He said: “You shouldn’t be near a vehicle if you smoked cannabis in the recent past, you put yourself and your partner at risk as well as other road users.

“It is unforgivable.”

As well as disqualifying MacKinder for 12 months, reduced from 18 months for an early plea, he was also fined £600, reduced from £900.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week, our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.