Driver caught ‘fractionally’ over cannabis limit near Bridge of Orchy banned for a year

A driver who was caught by Oban police on the A82 with 2.1mg of cannabis in his blood when the legal limit is 2mg has lost his licence for a year.

During a hearing at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, Samuel MacKinder, of Pinfold Lane, Leeds, pled guilty to driving while over the limit on November 23.

The 27-year-old was caught after police smelled cannabis from his car when they were attending an unrelated road traffic incident near to Bridge of Orchy on the A82 Crianlarich to Fort William road.

Duty solicitor appointed after Bridge of Orchy incident

When the case was called, MacKinder had no legal representation, saying he could not afford a lawyer.

After Sheriff Euan Cameron outlined the seriousness of the case, for which MacKinder could be sent to jail, the court asked one of the duty solicitors, Kevin McGuinness, to represent him.

After a brief adjournment, Mr McGuinness said he was now in a position to represent MacKinder.

Bloodshot eyes

Fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said police were alerted to MacKinder’s vehicle due to a strong smell of cannabis.

She said: “At 1.30pm, at the place libelled, police were instructed to attend at the locus for a road traffic accident.

“They observed the accused and smelled cannabis from the vehicle. Officers saw the accused within.

“The accused’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.”

A roadside drug test was carried out, and MacKinder was arrested and charged.

At Oban Police Station, it was confirmed MacKinder had 2.1mg of cannabis in his blood.

Mr McGuinness said: “He is a 27-year-old man estranged from his partner, but has a nine-year-old son.

“The other occupant, his girlfriend, was in the car, and she had been smoking cannabis. He had not smoked cannabis that day, or any similar substance.

“He has learned a lesson about cannabis and how long it stays in the system. He regrets the situation and understands that disqualification is inevitable.

Driver was ‘fractionally’ over the limit

“He was fractionally over the limit.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said MacKinder had put himself, his girlfriend and other road users at risk by driving while over the legal limit.

He said: “You shouldn’t be near a vehicle if you smoked cannabis in the recent past, you put yourself and your partner at risk as well as other road users.

“It is unforgivable.”

As well as disqualifying MacKinder for 12 months, reduced from 18 months for an early plea, he was also fined £600, reduced from £900.

