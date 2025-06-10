Albanian who entered country illegally jailed for part in cannabis farm

An Albanian man who came to the UK illegally for work has been jailed after he was caught running a two-storey cannabis farm.

Kirafil Likaj had been living in London and working on construction sites before opportunities dried up and acquaintances told him he could find new employment in the north-east of Scotland.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told that the work involved producing cannabis worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Athletic escape over Aberdeen rooftops

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that officers received intelligence in May last year that Albanian men were growing cannabis in a Crown Street flat in Aberdeen.

And when they attended the flat on May 19, Likaj, 42, made a desperate attempt to run away before he was caught.

Ms Pritchard explained: “On attendance at the stairwell, police became aware of the sound of fans coming from the top floor flat and could hear a male coughing within.

“They knocked at the door and got no response. Police then heard a noise coming from outside and upon looking out of the window observed the accused running across a flat roof of a neighbouring premises before climbing to ground level and running east.

“Police gave chase and apprehended the accused on Bridge Street.”

When officers finally accessed the property, they uncovered a two-floor, four-room operation comprising of 86 plants and 80 saplings.

Ms Pritchard said that if grown and sold, the group could have pocketed between £33,000 and £134,000.

In mitigation, Likaj’s defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, said his client came to the country about two-and-a-half years ago and moved to Aberdeen because he was told work and accommodation would be made available to him.

“He travelled up assuming that would be construction work,” he said.

Mr McRobert added that Likaj was under no allusions of what would happen following his sentence, stating: “He accepts, on the conclusion of that sentence, he will be deported.”

Exploited and used

Jailing him for 22 months, Sheriff Craig Findlater said the values in the case were “not insignificant” and custody was “appropriate”.

“No doubt, you found yourself in an extremely difficult situation, but that, it seems, was because of your own choices in coming to this country illegally,” he said.

“And that is what has led others to be able to exploit and use you. The sentence here will have to reflect the gravity of your charges as well as reflecting your personal circumstances.”

Likaj’s sentence will be backdated to April of this year to reflect the time he has already spent in custody.