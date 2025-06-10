Albanian who entered country illegally jailed for part in cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Albanian who entered country illegally jailed for part in cannabis farm

Kirafil Likaj tried to escape over rooftops when police raid the cannabis farm in the city centre of Aberdeen.

By Jamie Ross
Kirafil Likaj appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Kirafil Likaj appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

An Albanian man who came to the UK illegally for work has been jailed after he was caught running a two-storey cannabis farm.

Kirafil Likaj had been living in London and working on construction sites before opportunities dried up and acquaintances told him he could find new employment in the north-east of Scotland.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told that the work involved producing cannabis worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Athletic escape over Aberdeen rooftops

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that officers received intelligence in May last year that Albanian men were growing cannabis in a Crown Street flat in Aberdeen.

And when they attended the flat on May 19, Likaj, 42, made a desperate attempt to run away before he was caught.

Ms Pritchard explained: “On attendance at the stairwell, police became aware of the sound of fans coming from the top floor flat and could hear a male coughing within.

“They knocked at the door and got no response. Police then heard a noise coming from outside and upon looking out of the window observed the accused running across a flat roof of a neighbouring premises before climbing to ground level and running east.

“Police gave chase and apprehended the accused on Bridge Street.”

When officers finally accessed the property, they uncovered a two-floor, four-room operation comprising of 86 plants and 80 saplings.

Ms Pritchard said that if grown and sold, the group could have pocketed between £33,000 and £134,000.

In mitigation, Likaj’s defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, said his client came to the country about two-and-a-half years ago and moved to Aberdeen because he was told work and accommodation would be made available to him.

“He travelled up assuming that would be construction work,” he said.

Mr McRobert added that Likaj was under no allusions of what would happen following his sentence, stating: “He accepts, on the conclusion of that sentence, he will be deported.”

Exploited and used

Jailing him for 22 months, Sheriff Craig Findlater said the values in the case were “not insignificant” and custody was “appropriate”.

“No doubt, you found yourself in an extremely difficult situation, but that, it seems, was because of your own choices in coming to this country illegally,” he said.

“And that is what has led others to be able to exploit and use you. The sentence here will have to reflect the gravity of your charges as well as reflecting your personal circumstances.”

Likaj’s sentence will be backdated to April of this year to reflect the time he has already spent in custody.