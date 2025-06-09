Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intent to rape on Aberdeen street

A man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman with the intent to rape her on an Aberdeen street last week.

Police put out a public appeal for information in relation to an alleged incident that took place on Don Street in Seaton at around 10.30pm last Thursday.

Officers said a 21-year-old woman was approached by a man and then assaulted on the street.

She did not require medical treatment.

Detectives described it as a “frightening incident” and asked anyone who could help to come forward with any useful information.

Two charges and no plea

That appeal led to one arrest, which police announced this morning, following inquiries.

Also today, Abdulmajid Sarras appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 27-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faces two charges.

Charge one is an allegation of sexual assault to injury with intent to rape.

Charge two is an allegation of indecent exposure.

Sarras did not enter a plea.

He was remanded in custody and committed for further examination.

The case is due to call again at the same court at some point within the next eight days.