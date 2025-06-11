Fyvie drunk who blabbed to police about ketamine to undergo testing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fyvie drunk who blabbed to police about ketamine to undergo testing

Stefan Bryans drunkenly told police officers that he had "ket" worth thousands.

By Jamie Ross
Stefan Bryans appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A loose-lipped Fyvie man who drunkenly admitted to his crimes to police officers will undergo drug treatment and testing as part of his sentence.

Stefan Bryans appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced in relation to the supply of the class-A drug ketamine after having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The 36-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name and agree to the sheriff’s orders, will now be tested periodically and be treated for any drug-related issues over the next 18 months.

‘Spontaneously’ admitted to drug possession

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that police officers came across Bryans, of Parnassus Gardens, on Low Street in Banff on June 24, 2023.

“The accused appeared to be intoxicated,” she said.

“The officers engaged with the accused. The accused thereafter spontaneously stated that he was in possession of a bag of ‘ket’.”

A search of his person uncovered two bags and one wrap of white powder along with a tick list and smoking pipe.

“Those bags of white poweder, thereafter,  tested positive for ketamine,” Ms Pritchard added.

The potential street value of the haul was estimated at about £5,200.

Willing to consent to treatment order

At the last hearing of the case, the court was told that an opportunity had been given to Bryans to engage with drug treatment and testing with Sheriff Craig Findlater commenting that it had “gone well”.

“He’s certainly willing to consent with such an order being made,” Iain Jane, Bryan’s defence solicitor, replied.

Ordering him to continue with regular drug testing, Sheriff Findlater said: “There will be regular reviews called for, the first of these in around about four weeks time or so.

“You will obviously have to continue as it were to engage with the professionals here. In the event that you fail to engage or comply with the drug treatment and testing order you should understand it is imposed in circumstances where the court considers a custodial sentence is otherwise appropriate.

“There aren’t very many options open to the court thereafter.”