Fyvie drunk who blabbed to police about ketamine to undergo testing

A loose-lipped Fyvie man who drunkenly admitted to his crimes to police officers will undergo drug treatment and testing as part of his sentence.

Stefan Bryans appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced in relation to the supply of the class-A drug ketamine after having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The 36-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name and agree to the sheriff’s orders, will now be tested periodically and be treated for any drug-related issues over the next 18 months.

‘Spontaneously’ admitted to drug possession

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that police officers came across Bryans, of Parnassus Gardens, on Low Street in Banff on June 24, 2023.

“The accused appeared to be intoxicated,” she said.

“The officers engaged with the accused. The accused thereafter spontaneously stated that he was in possession of a bag of ‘ket’.”

A search of his person uncovered two bags and one wrap of white powder along with a tick list and smoking pipe.

“Those bags of white poweder, thereafter, tested positive for ketamine,” Ms Pritchard added.

The potential street value of the haul was estimated at about £5,200.

Willing to consent to treatment order

At the last hearing of the case, the court was told that an opportunity had been given to Bryans to engage with drug treatment and testing with Sheriff Craig Findlater commenting that it had “gone well”.

“He’s certainly willing to consent with such an order being made,” Iain Jane, Bryan’s defence solicitor, replied.

Ordering him to continue with regular drug testing, Sheriff Findlater said: “There will be regular reviews called for, the first of these in around about four weeks time or so.

“You will obviously have to continue as it were to engage with the professionals here. In the event that you fail to engage or comply with the drug treatment and testing order you should understand it is imposed in circumstances where the court considers a custodial sentence is otherwise appropriate.

“There aren’t very many options open to the court thereafter.”