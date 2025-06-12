‘Exhausted’ Highland mental health nurse convicted of threatening behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Exhausted’ Highland mental health nurse convicted of threatening behaviour

Sandra Glavecka had just completed back-to-back 13 hour shifts when she shouted and swore and acted aggressively to members of her household.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An “exhausted” mental health nurse has been convicted of threatening behaviour after a Hogmanay fall-out at home.

Sandra Glavecka had just completed two 13-hour shifts “back-to-back” when she drank alcohol to celebrate the new year with members of her household.

But later that evening, her demeanour changed and she shouted and swore at them, before banging on a door so hard the lock was broken.

Glavecka, 38, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 31 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 8.30pm on that date that Glavecka returned to the Culduthel Park home.

Demeanour changed after drinking

She drank alcohol with her partner and daughter to celebrate the new year, but around 11pm “her behaviour and demeanour changed”.

Glavecka began yelling and raising her voice.

Later in the evening, she banged so hard on a door when prevented from entering a room that the lock broke.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Glavecka, told the court his client was a mental health nurse for the NHS.

He explained she had just finished “two 13-hour shifts, back-to-back” when the incident occurred.

He said her actions were: “A combination of exhaustion, too much alcohol and frustration at the behaviour of [her partner].”

“The relationship was a toxic one,” he added.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald fined Glavecka £470.