‘Exhausted’ Highland mental health nurse convicted of threatening behaviour

An “exhausted” mental health nurse has been convicted of threatening behaviour after a Hogmanay fall-out at home.

Sandra Glavecka had just completed two 13-hour shifts “back-to-back” when she drank alcohol to celebrate the new year with members of her household.

But later that evening, her demeanour changed and she shouted and swore at them, before banging on a door so hard the lock was broken.

Glavecka, 38, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 31 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 8.30pm on that date that Glavecka returned to the Culduthel Park home.

Demeanour changed after drinking

She drank alcohol with her partner and daughter to celebrate the new year, but around 11pm “her behaviour and demeanour changed”.

Glavecka began yelling and raising her voice.

Later in the evening, she banged so hard on a door when prevented from entering a room that the lock broke.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Glavecka, told the court his client was a mental health nurse for the NHS.

He explained she had just finished “two 13-hour shifts, back-to-back” when the incident occurred.

He said her actions were: “A combination of exhaustion, too much alcohol and frustration at the behaviour of [her partner].”

“The relationship was a toxic one,” he added.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald fined Glavecka £470.