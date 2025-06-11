English drug dealer locked up for peddling cocaine in Aberdeen

An English drug dealer who operated as part of a gang to sell narcotics in Aberdeen has been caged for his part in the crime.

Byron Smith appeared via video link at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced for supplying both cocaine and heroin in Aberdeen two years ago. He had lodged guilty pleas in May.

The 22-year-old, whose address was given in court papers as HMP Grampian, will now spend the next 15 months behind bars.

Raid uncovered more than 120 wraps of drugs

As part of the Ace syndicate, Smith operated out of a flat on Park Road in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that he came to the attention of officers on November 7 2023, when he was spotted entering the property.

“Conversation could be heard within the address,” she added.

“Entry was subsequently forced.”

Within, officers uncovered 123 wraps of drugs and a rectangular container containing cocaine.

In total, heroin worth £380 was recovered and cocaine to the tune of £1,700.

Smith’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, branded the crime a “well-known tale in this area”.

“He was just 20 at the time of the offences,” he said.

“He was tasked to perform in this area, my lord. That is essentially the situation he found himself in.”

Mr Burkinshaw added that his client was looking to “start fresh and start a new life” following his conviction.

‘A poor attitude’

Sentence on Smith had previously been deferred for background reports to give the court information on his suitability for work in the community.

Referencing these, Sheriff Craig Findlater noted there was a “history of failing to comply” with such orders.

He added that Smith had already been jailed previously.

Ordering him to be locked up for more than a year, Sheriff Findlater said: “It speaks of a poor attitude on your part.

“You’ve travelled to Scotland in order to deal drugs. You have already received custodial sentences in Scotland and in England.”