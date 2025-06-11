English drug dealer locked up for peddling cocaine in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

English drug dealer locked up for peddling cocaine in Aberdeen

Byron Smith, who has been caged for 15 months, operated out of Aberdeen as part of the Ace syndicate.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An English drug dealer who operated as part of a gang to sell narcotics in Aberdeen has been caged for his part in the crime.

Byron Smith appeared via video link at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced for supplying both cocaine and heroin in Aberdeen two years ago. He had lodged guilty pleas in May.

The 22-year-old, whose address was given in court papers as HMP Grampian, will now spend the next 15 months behind bars.

Raid uncovered more than 120 wraps of drugs

As part of the Ace syndicate, Smith operated out of a flat on Park Road in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that he came to the attention of officers on November 7 2023, when he was spotted entering the property.

“Conversation could be heard within the address,” she added.

“Entry was subsequently forced.”

Within, officers uncovered 123 wraps of drugs and a rectangular container containing cocaine.

In total, heroin worth £380 was recovered and cocaine to the tune of £1,700.

Smith’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, branded the crime a “well-known tale in this area”.

“He was just 20 at the time of the offences,” he said.

“He was tasked to perform in this area, my lord. That is essentially the situation he found himself in.”

Mr Burkinshaw added that his client was looking to “start fresh and start a new life” following his conviction.

‘A poor attitude’

Sentence on Smith had previously been deferred for background reports to give the court information on his suitability for work in the community.

Referencing these, Sheriff Craig Findlater noted there was a “history of failing to comply” with such orders.

He added that Smith had already been jailed previously.

Ordering him to be locked up for more than a year, Sheriff Findlater said: “It speaks of a poor attitude on your part.

“You’ve travelled to Scotland in order to deal drugs. You have already received custodial sentences in Scotland and in England.”