Ellon man told boy, 11, he would kill him after being mocked for falling over drunk

Christopher White, 45, threatened a child while in possession of a bladed multitool in Peterhead.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Ellon man has been handed unpaid work for threatening to kill an 11-year-old child.

Christopher White had been walking home drunk in June last year when he claimed that a group of youths had mocked him for falling over.

He fell foul of the law, however, when a child happened upon him shortly after, and he told the boy he would “kick your teeth in”.

The 45-year-old, of Blench Drive in Ellon, will now complete 75 hours of unpaid work as his punishment.

‘I’m going to kill you’

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Peterhead Sheriff Court that White had been in possession of a bladed multitool at the time of the incident, in the Slains Court area of Peterhead.

“As he (the child) walked down the path, he heard a male voice shouting behind him,” Ms Pritchard said.

“He them heard the male shout ‘I’m going to kick your teeth in’.

“[He] then saw the accused reach into his jacket pocket and pull out what he believed was a switchblade, which was dark in colour and about four inches long.

“The accused then shouted: ‘I’m going to kill you’.”

White would continue to walk down the path in the same direction as the boy and come across two adults, who stated they were calling the police.

Ms Pritchard added: “On hearing this, the accused began shouting at [one woman], calling her a grass and a b****.”

Alcohol played part

White’s defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, told the court that his client was ultimately remanded for seven days after the incident on June 25, last year.

He added that personal circumstances at that time had “weighed heavily” on him, including the ill-health of his mother and bullying at school that his partner’s daughter had been suffering.

“He had travelled through to Peterhead with the intention to meet his partner,” Mr McRobert said.

“Unfortunately, he then went to a public house.

“His recollection is that he had fallen over in the lane. And his recollection is there is a group of young people who may have laughed at the fact that he had fallen over, and his reaction to that is to state various things.”

Mr Robert also said there was no “brandishing” or “presenting” of the multitool during the exchange.

He added that his explanation for having the item was to adjust a dartboard in his girlfriend’s home.

“Mr White is mortified by his behaviour,” he said.

“He’s abstained from the use of alcohol since this offence.”

In addition to the unpaid work, White will fall under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.