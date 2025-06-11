Mintlaw man, 60, admits to campaign of sex crimes against women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mintlaw man, 60, admits to campaign of sex crimes against women

James Ritchie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he lodged guilty pleas to six charges relating to his behaviour towards four women.

By Jamie Ross
James Ritchie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Mintlaw man has admitted threatening to disclose intimate images of a woman to her own father, as well as a catalogue of charges involving sex and violence.

James Ritchie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he lodged guilty pleas to six charges relating to his behaviour towards women and, in two cases, against her children.

The 60-year-old will now return to court next month to face sentencing.

The court heard that Ritchie’s behaviour began in March 2021 and would last through to April of last year.

Four women, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, were named as complainers against him, as well as a child, who was sexually assaulted when he struck her buttocks with his hands.

His first victim would be repeatedly asked to take part in a threesome with him and another person. She was also struck to her injury with a towel and hit during sex.

Pornography and sex acts

In the reading of the charge, Ritchie further accepted that his behaviour against the woman included using aggression to force her and her children to comply with his demands.

Another victim would be recorded without her consent performing a sexual act, and then be threatened by Ritchie, who claimed he would send the images to her father.

Another would be subjected to seeing Ritchie watch pornography and masturbate in front of her.

And another would be asked to enter his home, where Ritchie waited naked and was again performing a sex act.

James Ritchie at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

All options open

Ordering him to return to court after background reports were prepared, Sheriff Craig Findlater warned Ritchie, whose address was given as Bridgefoot of Gaval near Mintlaw, that it was in his interests to answer social workers’ questions.

He said: “Before going any further with your case, I’m going to adjourn in order for reports to be prepared on your background circumstances.

“I would suggest to you it is in your best interests to be open and honest with the social work department in the preparation of the reports.

“It would also be wrong of me not to let you know that the court will very strongly be considering all sentencing options on the next occasion.”

Consideration of non-harassment orders to protect the women involved in the case was also continued to the next hearing.

Ritchie will meantime be subject to the sexual offenders notification requirements, which will require him to inform police of any name or address changes.