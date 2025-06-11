Mintlaw man, 60, admits to campaign of sex crimes against women

A Mintlaw man has admitted threatening to disclose intimate images of a woman to her own father, as well as a catalogue of charges involving sex and violence.

James Ritchie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he lodged guilty pleas to six charges relating to his behaviour towards women and, in two cases, against her children.

The 60-year-old will now return to court next month to face sentencing.

The court heard that Ritchie’s behaviour began in March 2021 and would last through to April of last year.

Four women, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, were named as complainers against him, as well as a child, who was sexually assaulted when he struck her buttocks with his hands.

His first victim would be repeatedly asked to take part in a threesome with him and another person. She was also struck to her injury with a towel and hit during sex.

Pornography and sex acts

In the reading of the charge, Ritchie further accepted that his behaviour against the woman included using aggression to force her and her children to comply with his demands.

Another victim would be recorded without her consent performing a sexual act, and then be threatened by Ritchie, who claimed he would send the images to her father.

Another would be subjected to seeing Ritchie watch pornography and masturbate in front of her.

And another would be asked to enter his home, where Ritchie waited naked and was again performing a sex act.

All options open

Ordering him to return to court after background reports were prepared, Sheriff Craig Findlater warned Ritchie, whose address was given as Bridgefoot of Gaval near Mintlaw, that it was in his interests to answer social workers’ questions.

He said: “Before going any further with your case, I’m going to adjourn in order for reports to be prepared on your background circumstances.

“I would suggest to you it is in your best interests to be open and honest with the social work department in the preparation of the reports.

“It would also be wrong of me not to let you know that the court will very strongly be considering all sentencing options on the next occasion.”

Consideration of non-harassment orders to protect the women involved in the case was also continued to the next hearing.

Ritchie will meantime be subject to the sexual offenders notification requirements, which will require him to inform police of any name or address changes.