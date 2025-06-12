Man made ‘nasty, violent’ threat to stab former partner in face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man made ‘nasty, violent’ threat to stab former partner in face

Trevor Geddes sent the threat of violence in an email when the former couple were at odds over family arrangements, a court heard.

By Jenni Gee
White facade of the Inverness justice centre which houses the sheriff court.
Trevor Geddes appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who sent a “nasty, violent” threatening message to his former partner has been told there was “no excuse” for his behaviour.

Trevor Geddes told the woman “I swear I will stab you in the face” in an email sent when the former couple were at odds over family arrangements.

Geddes, 45, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sending the menacing message on March 22 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that the message arrived in a period when Geddes had been seeking answers about family arrangements.

‘I will stab you’

The woman screen-shotted the email and reported it to police, after which Geddes was arrested and interviewed.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused made full admissions.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Geddes, said there was a “background” to the offence, explaining that Geddes and his former partner had been at odds over family arrangements.

She said that, on the day in question, Geddes had also received news that his mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and “all matters got on top of him”.

A ‘nasty, violent, threatening’ message

After hearing the details of the familial issues, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told him: “You were frustrated about what was going on […] I get it, but that is no excuse for sending such a nasty, violent, threatening message.”

She added: “This was a very frightening message to receive.”

Sheriff MacDonald deferred sentence on Geddes, of Benula Road, for six months for him to be of good behaviour.

The sheriff bailed him to appear at the sentencing hearing in December with a condition that he not contact his ex directly in the meantime.

 