Man accused of raping Aberdeen student describes claims as ‘nonsense’

A man accused of raping an Aberdeen student says he is innocent and branded the claims against him as “nonsense”.

Stuart Kennedy, also known as Mitchell Kennedy, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen where he faces an allegation that he raped a 23-year-old woman at a flat on the city’s Pittodrie Street on November 16 2022.

The woman – who gave evidence during a pre-recorded commission hearing – claimed that Kennedy raped her in her bedroom at her student accommodation despite her repeatedly telling him she “didn’t want him to do it”.

Kennedy, 42, was acquitted of one count of engaging in abusive behaviour towards the same woman between July 25 2021 and November 16 2022.

He continues to deny the remaining charge against him.

Advocate suggests evidence ‘not consistent’ with consensual sex

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard from Kennedy as he gave evidence in his own defence.

During cross-examination by advocate depute David Logan, Kennedy insisted that he had engaged in “consensual sex” with the woman.

Mr Logan said the woman had been very clear in her evidence that Kennedy had raped her, that she had repeatedly told him “no”.

The advocate depute went on to state that, following the alleged incident, and on the advice of her flatmates, the woman chose not to shower and placed her clothes and bedding into a bag to preserve evidence of what had happened.

“She went to the hospital, she gets medically examined,” Mr Logan said, adding: “Putting yourself through all of that is not consistent with consensual sex, is it?”

“She had backed herself into a corner,” Kennedy replied. “Telling her flatmates that I was some kind of baddie and then she was having to then juggle these two completely contrasting situations.”

Kennedy claims woman’s police statement and evidence ‘don’t match up’

The advocate depute pressed Kennedy on why the woman would then go to police if the pair had just had consensual sex.

“In my heart, I believe she had been a little bit railroaded into this by her friends who had their own experiences of sexual assault,” Kennedy replied.

“She was trying to save face with her new friends,” he continued, adding that the woman had “built this up as something and hadn’t been consistent with it.”

“But she had options, she wasn’t being railroaded into anything,” Mr Logan argued.

“No, that’s the thing I don’t understand,” Kennedy replied. “Why would anyone do this?”

He added that the woman’s claims in her police statement and her commission hearing “didn’t match up” and that she claimed he had raped her while she was on top of him.

Kennedy stated that he had “tried it out” with his current partner and that it wasn’t possible and “doesn’t make sense”.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s nonsense,” he added.

He went on: “I think she probably regrets what she’s done. It’s a horrific experience that she’s put herself through with these false allegations.”

“Alternatively, it’s a horrific experience that you put her through when you chose to have sex with her,” Mr Logan argued.

“It doesn’t fit,” Kennedy replied. “It doesn’t fit the facts.”

Final arguments made to jurors

As both sides gave final speeches to the jury, Mr Logan again argued the woman had reported the alleged incident to police, submitted herself to a medical examination and given evidence by commission hearing.

“Why would anyone put themselves through that if it wasn’t true?” he asked.

“Her evidence fits the evidence,” he said, before inviting the jury to convict Kennedy on one count of rape.

Kennedy’s defence advocate, David Moggach, pointed out that the medical examination found no evidence that the woman had suffered any injury on the night in question.

He suggested that the woman had been “caught out” and “didn’t want to look stupid in front of her friends” by admitting she’d had consensual sex with Kennedy and “blurts something out”.

Mr Moggach pointed to evidence by one former flatmate of the woman who claimed he had heard them “smooching” when he went to the door of her student accommodation.

“That evidence supports Mr Kennedy much more than it does the complainer in this case,” the defence advocate added, before inviting the jury to acquit his client.

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

