Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man tells of relief after being found not guilty of rape

A jury of eight women and seven men took just over an hour and a half to clear Stuart Kennedy at the High Court in Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Stuart Kennedy speaks to reporters outside the High Court in Aberdeen after being cleared of rape. Image: DC Thomson
A man has been found not guilty of raping a female student in an Aberdeen flat.

Stuart Kennedy, also known as Mitchell Kennedy, was on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of raping and sexually assaulting the 23-year-old woman at a student accommodation building on the city’s Pittodrie Street on November 16 2022.

Mr Kennedy, 42, initially faced an additional count of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but was acquitted of that charge on the second day of the trial.

A jury of eight women and seven men took just over an hour and a half to clear Mr Kennedy by majority.

Judge Graham Buchanan told Mr Kennedy: “You have been acquitted by the jury in this case and that’s the end of the matter and you’re free to go.”

Accused man tells of ‘harrowing’ ordeal

Outside court, Mr Kennedy described his feelings at being acquitted as a “weight being lifted”.

“I always knew the truth would come out, but it’s been a two-year-long saga to endure,” he said.

“Having the threat of years in prison hanging over you is a severe burden to bear.

“Because, of course, you could be wrongly convicted.

“False accusations like these undermine the genuine victims of these crimes and make it harder for real victims to come forward.

“Making a false accusation like this is completely anti-feminist, it’s a completely anti-feminist act.”

Mr Kennedy added that the whole process of the case and trial had been “harrowing to live through”.

Rape claim branded ‘nonsense’

During the trial, jurors heard evidence via a pre-recorded commission hearing by Mr Kennedy’s alleged victim, who claimed Mr Kennedy kissed her without her consent and pinned her against a wardrobe.

The woman, who was highly upset while giving evidence via pre-recorded video, stated that Mr Kennedy then picked her up and moved her to her bed where he proceeded to rape her.

“He kept having sex with me even though I told him not to – I said no,” she stated.

As Mr Kennedy gave evidence in his own defence, he strongly denied raping the student and described the accusation as “ridiculous”.

During cross-examination by advocate depute David Logan, Mr Kennedy repeatedly insisted that the sex had been “consensual” and stated he believed the woman had “backed herself into a corner”.

He said her claims to police and the court “didn’t match up” and that she claimed he had raped her while she was on top of him.

Mr Kennedy stated that he had “tried it out” with his current partner and that it wasn’t possible and “doesn’t make sense”.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s nonsense,” he added.

He went on: “I think she probably regrets what she’s done, it’s a horrific experience what she’s put herself through with these false allegations.”

“Alternatively, it’s a horrific experience that you put her through when you chose to have sex with her,” the advocate depute argued back.

“It doesn’t fit,” Mr Kennedy replied. “It doesn’t fit the facts.”

 