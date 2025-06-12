Roads ban for woman who failed to provide breath test and driver details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roads ban for woman who failed to provide breath test and driver details

Tanya Stewart told police she didn't know who had been driving her car, and failed to close her lips around the tube when asked to provide a sample of breath

By Jenni Gee
Tanya Stewart was banned from the roads. Image: Facebook
A woman has been banned from the roads after she failed to provide police with a breath test and driver details.

Tanya Stewart told officers she didn’t know who had been driving her car, and did not close her lips around the tube when asked to give a breath sample.

When arrested, she told police she “was trying” but her solicitor told the court she “should have tried harder”.

Stewart, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where she admitted failing to provide driver details and a sample of breath to police.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 12.25am on September 14 of last year that police went to Stewart’s Broom Court home in Conon Bridge about a matter that was not before the court.

Woman ‘didn’t know’ who was driving

She said that officers required Stewart to provide the details of who had been driving her car, but she responded: “I don’t know.”

She was then required to provide a specimen of breath and given “several opportunities” to do so, but “on each occasion did not carry this out properly and failed to close her lips around the tube”.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “It became apparent that the accused was failing to provide a sample.”

Stewart was then cautioned and charged and replied that she “was trying”.

‘She should have tried harder’

Solicitor John MacColl, for Stewart, conceded that his client “should have tried harder”.

He said that a driving disqualification would prevent Stewart from returning to her work as a cleaner and would impact her ability to take her children to and from sporting activities.

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Stewart: “You have pleaded guilty to two charges involving not cooperating with police – these matters are criminal offences for a reason.”

She banned her from the roads for five months and imposed a £580 financial penalty.