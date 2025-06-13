Elgin man crashed while overtaking a tractor on ‘unfamiliar’ road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin man crashed while overtaking a tractor on ‘unfamiliar’ road

Adam Richards tried to overtake a tractor and one other car on the B9025 last year but hit hit an oncoming car and injuring its occupants.

By Jamie Ross
Adam Richards appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Elgin man who was unfamiliar with Aberdeenshire’s roads has been spared a driving ban for causing a crash which left him and two others injured.

Adam Richards, 55, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he admitted to driving carelessly on the B9025 Turriff to Aberchirder road on December 6 last year.

The court heard that Richards, driving a Range Rover Evoque, had been returning home at the time of the incident when he came across a tractor and attempted to overtake it and one other car.

The court was told he tried to carry out the move near a bend and blind summit on the road.

After hearing from his defence agent, Sheriff Robert McDonald endorsed his licence with nine penalty points.

Failed to merge back into his own lane

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court the tractor, which had a trailer attached, was travelling at about 25mph at the time of the crash.

“The accused has moved in the opposing carriageway and commenced an overtake manoeuvre,” she said.

“And despite the tractor slowing to allow the accused to bring his vehicle back into the lane, the accused has failed to do so and has collided with the other vehicle.

“Emergency services attended.”

The driver of the other car, a Volkswagen Beetle, reported having pains in her chest. Her passenger had a laceration on his face which required to be glued.

Richards, of North Street in Elgin, also suffered cuts.

Adam Richards heads into Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘He has misjudged the situation’

Richards’ defence solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said his client had provided both photographs and video footage of the road to explain how he fell foul. It included a drive-through of the route that Richards filmed himself.

Mr Beveridge said: “He goes to overtake them and, unfortunately, because he was unaware of the dip, my lord, he doesn’t get enough warning.

“He then has a split-second decision whether to break or go back in. He has misjudged the situation.”

He added Richards was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the conviction and needed his car for work.

Sentencing him, Sheriff McDonald also fined Richards, who was described as being a project manager in his day job, £760.

He said: “It seems to me that this is at the very high end of careless driving and I would have considered disqualifying you outright for this.

“Overtaking in the dark on a road you’re not familiar with – and overtaking two vehicles when you don’t know the road – it’s a very foolish step.”