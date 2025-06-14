Huntly man who was fractionally over drug-driving limit spared ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Crime & Courts

Huntly man who was fractionally over drug-driving limit spared ban

Ewan Ord, who would have lost his job without a car, was just 0.7mg over the limit for a cannabis alternative when officers collared him.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Huntly man who was fractionally over the legal limit for a cannabis alternative has been spared a driving ban after a court heard he would be left unable to get to work without it.

Ewan Ord appeared at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for having 0.7mg more than the legal limit of delta-9 in his system when officers collared him in a car park near Castleton Bridge earlier this year.

The legal limit of the drug is 2mg per litre of blood.

But instead of having his licence revoked for drug-driving, the 23-year-old was left on the cusp after Sheriff Robert McDonald imposed 10 penalty points.

Bad public transport cited in defence

Ord’s solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court that his client required a licence to be able to go to and from work at a farm equipment supplier in Turriff – a 60-mile round trip from his home.

“The reading is relatively low, very, very slightly above the limit,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“He indicated he had smoked cannabis some time ago, he hadn’t been smoking shortly prior to that but, obviously, as my lord is aware, cannabis stays in your system an extremely long time and one has to be very careful, which he obviously wasn’t at this particular time.

“My lord will appreciate, in this area, public transport is extraordinarily limited. Effectively, if he doesn’t have his car he doesn’t have a job. He won’t be able to get there in any way, shape or form.”

Additional financial penalty

Stopping short of banning Ord, Sheriff Robert McDonald said: “I’ve listened to what’s been said on your behalf and I am taking into account the reading, which is not a huge amount over the limit.

“You should have been more aware – you shouldn’t have taken cannabis in the first place – but you should have been more aware of how long it stays in your system.”

In addition to his penalty points, Ord, whose address was given as a rural property in Huntly, will also pay a fine of £520 at the rate of £100 per month.