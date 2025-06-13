Noisy Macduff crime duo caught in the act

A pair of Macduff bandits were caught out when a neighbour heard them smashing glass within the property they were trying to steal from.

Tony Strachan, 21, and Lewis Adams, 50, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face sentencing after police were called to a Moray Street flat in the town where they had entered with the intent to steal.

The men were each handed supervision orders at the hearing.

Ran away… to a shed

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said the men’s efforts to find something to take from the flat alerted a neighbour at about 11.30pm on April 17 this year.

They contacted the police, who arrived on the scene to find Adam, of Old Gamrie Road, within.

Strachan, of Newton Drive, had attempted to make his escape, but was found hiding in a nearby shed.

Ms Mann said: “Contables attended, on their arrival they found the accused within the locus – accused Strachan opening a window and running off.

“He’s later traced close to the locus in a garden shed.”

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge spoke for both men at their sentencing.

He said they had been intoxicated on “alcohol and illegal substances” while socialising with acquaintances.

“Those ran out, somebody made the suggestion of trying to obtain further supplies,” he added.

Serious matter

Sentencing the men, Sheriff Robert McDonald handed Strachan 100 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order.

Adams was placed on a six-month supervision order.

Sheriff McDonald said: “I have to say, that situation had the potential to turn into something much more serious than you getting caught in the act, as it were, since you were clearly there to get what you were looking for whether there was somebody in or not.

“It is a serious matter.”