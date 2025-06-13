Noisy Macduff crime duo caught in the act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Noisy Macduff crime duo caught in the act

Tony Strachan and Lewis Adams had plans to steal from a flat, but were snared because they could not keep the noise down.

By Jamie Ross
Tony Strachan (left) and Lewis Adams appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
A pair of Macduff bandits were caught out when a neighbour heard them smashing glass within the property they were trying to steal from.

Tony Strachan, 21, and Lewis Adams, 50, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face sentencing after police were called to a Moray Street flat in the town where they had entered with the intent to steal.

The men were each handed supervision orders at the hearing.

Tony Strachan arrives at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Ran away… to a shed

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said the men’s efforts to find something to take from the flat alerted a neighbour at about 11.30pm on April 17 this year.

They contacted the police, who arrived on the scene to find Adam, of Old Gamrie Road, within.

Strachan, of Newton Drive, had attempted to make his escape, but was found hiding in a nearby shed.

Ms Mann said: “Contables attended, on their arrival they found the accused within the locus – accused Strachan opening a window and running off.

“He’s later traced close to the locus in a garden shed.”

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge spoke for both men at their sentencing.

He said they had been intoxicated on “alcohol and illegal substances” while socialising with acquaintances.

“Those ran out, somebody made the suggestion of trying to obtain further supplies,” he added.

Lewis Adams appeared as a co-accused in the case. Image: Facebook

Serious matter

Sentencing the men, Sheriff Robert McDonald handed Strachan 100 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order.

Adams was placed on a six-month supervision order.

Sheriff McDonald said: “I have to say, that situation had the potential to turn into something much more serious than you getting caught in the act, as it were, since you were clearly there to get what you were looking for whether there was somebody in or not.

“It is a serious matter.”