Fraserburgh man left three dogs starving in tiny cage

A Fraserburgh man who kept three starving Labradors together in a cramped cage has been banned from keeping dogs for the next five years.

Andrew Whyte appeared a Peterhead Sheriff Court this week, where he admitted to animal welfare offences against three pets.

The labs, named Phoenix, Bella and Vadar, ranged from one to four years old and were kept in Whyte’s home, which a spokeswoman for the Scottish SPCA described as “dirty”.

Conditions worsened despite charity intervention

Whyte had previously come to the attention of the animal charity which offered him advice and support about the upkeep of the dogs, but he failed to take it on board.

The charity said: “The dogs were initially found underweight and scavenging for food in a dirty home environment.

“Despite being given welfare advice and support by the Scottish SPCA, their condition worsened over the following weeks.

“When inspectors returned, all three dogs were found confined together in a tiny cage in a cluttered garage, with no food, water, or bedding. The cage was soiled with faeces and urine.”

At court, Whyte admitted to failing to provide the animals basic care, including enough food, water and shelter.

He also failed to get the dogs veterinary treatment.

Banned from keeping dogs

In addition to his ban from keeping any dogs for the next five years, Whyte will also be made to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the community.

He will have nine months to complete the work.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish SPCA spoke after the case.

She said: “Whyte would not engage with us at that later visit. There was no excuse for the dogs’ suffering, as our assistance was available.

“Veterinary assessments confirmed all three were severely emaciated and had suffered unnecessarily over a prolonged period due to neglect. This case is a stark reminder that failing to meet even the most basic needs of an animal causes real suffering—and will not be tolerated.”