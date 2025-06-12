Fraserburgh man left three dogs starving in tiny cage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man left three dogs starving in tiny cage

Andrew Whyte, from Fraserburgh, has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after the Scottish SPCA swooped.

By Jamie Ross
One of the dogs owned by Andrew Whyte. Image: Scottish SPCA
One of the dogs owned by Andrew Whyte. Image: Scottish SPCA

A Fraserburgh man who kept three starving Labradors together in a cramped cage has been banned from keeping dogs for the next five years.

Andrew Whyte appeared a Peterhead Sheriff Court this week, where he admitted to animal welfare offences against three pets.

The labs, named Phoenix, Bella and Vadar, ranged from one to four years old and were kept in Whyte’s home, which a spokeswoman for the Scottish SPCA described as “dirty”.

Conditions worsened despite charity intervention

Whyte had previously come to the attention of the animal charity which offered him advice and support about the upkeep of the dogs, but he failed to take it on board.

The charity said: “The dogs were initially found underweight and scavenging for food in a dirty home environment.

“Despite being given welfare advice and support by the Scottish SPCA, their condition worsened over the following weeks.

“When inspectors returned, all three dogs were found confined together in a tiny cage in a cluttered garage, with no food, water, or bedding. The cage was soiled with faeces and urine.”

At court, Whyte admitted to failing to provide the animals basic care, including enough food, water and shelter.

He also failed to get the dogs veterinary treatment.

Banned from keeping dogs

In addition to his ban from keeping any dogs for the next five years, Whyte will also be made to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the community.

He will have nine months to complete the work.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish SPCA spoke after the case.

She said: “Whyte would not engage with us at that later visit. There was no excuse for the dogs’ suffering, as our assistance was available.

“Veterinary assessments confirmed all three were severely emaciated and had suffered unnecessarily over a prolonged period due to neglect. This case is a stark reminder that failing to meet even the most basic needs of an animal causes real suffering—and will not be tolerated.”