Crime & Courts

Aberdeen photographer threw glass photo frame at partner, cutting her leg

An angry Leigh Reke also chucked electrical items out of the property until police arrived and arrested her for the domestic abuse incident.

By Joanne Warnock
Leigh Reke. Image: Instagram

A fine art photographer from Aberdeen hurled a glass photo frame at her partner, cutting her victim’s leg during the angry outburst.

The domestic abuse incident landed Leigh Reke, 35, in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

She pled guilty to one charge of injuring the woman and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The court was told the unpleasant drama unfolded at an address in Aberdeen in the early hours of April 20 this year.

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam explained that Reke had become angered about something and began “shouting incessantly” at her victim.

Thug’s mental health and alcohol misuse issues discussed in court

The stricken woman tried to put distance between herself and Reke, but Reke followed her into the bedroom, where the thug began throwing items around.

“[Reke] picked up a picture frame and threw it at the witness,” Ms Ngalam explained. “It struck her left leg, causing the glass to smash and break.

“It left her with a cut to her leg.”

Reke continued to chuck things around, including launching electrical items out of the property, until police arrived and arrested her.

Reke’s defence agent, Paul Burnett, said the couple’s relationship was now over and saw no difficulty in a non-harassment order being put in place.

The lawyer told the court that his client lived with mental health issues, including a “borderline personality disorder” diagnosis.

Mr Burnett also detailed “issues with alcohol misuse”, describing them as “far, far over the score”.

Offender was ‘embarrassed’ and ‘suffering anxiety’ about being in the dock

He added: “Miss Reke has found it all to be quite an experience. She is embarrassed about being in court and is suffering anxiety about it.

“She would be grateful if we could draw a line under it today with a financial penalty and can offer to repay at £40 per month.”

Sheriff William Summers told the offender there was “no excuse” for her bad behaviour.

“This is a troubling offence and must have been frightening for your partner,” he said.

The sheriff went on: “You have no previous convictions, so against that, I am prepared to deal with this by way of a fine.”

Reke, of Stafford Street, Aberdeen, was ordered to pay a penalty of £420.

She was also slapped with a non-harassment order, banning her from having any contact with her victim for the next five years.

