Court’s THIRD delay to Keith abuser’s sentencing holds up justice for victims

Mark Strathdee was due to be sentenced yesterday - a third attempt - but the court heard that doctors have still not completed a now-overdue psychological assessment.

By Jamie Ross
Mark Strathdee.
A Keith man’s two ex-girlfriends face an even longer wait for justice after a third attempt to sentence their domestic abuser was aborted.

Mark Strathdee was absent from the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday, when a required pre-sentencing psychological report was still not ready when the case was called.

The court was told that doctors had not yet engaged with the 24-year-old, as requested during a previous sentencing hearing last month.

Strathdee was initially due to be sentenced back in March, but those proceedings were delayed when the court ordered background reports into his circumstances.

It means Strathdee’s former partners have endured three hold-ups in learning how he will be punished for his disturbing campaign of controlling and violent behaviour.

Another delay, this time for an unknown reason

Strathdee’s defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, addressed the court on Tuesday.

He revealed that the report on his client’s psychological assessment was not yet available.

Like the document, Strathdee was also absent from the hearing.

“For reasons I don’t know, Mr Strathdee has not heard from [the doctor] at this stage,” Mr O’Neill explained.

“I’m happy to liaise with [the doctor] to ensure the report is available. I’ll do what I can to ensure that the report is available.

“I’ve forwarded the details already [to the doctor]. I’m familiar, having used him before for a defence report, and haven’t heard anything.

“Mr Strathdee, to be fair, along with his father, kept in regular contact with me, trying to make efforts.”

Mark Strathdee outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Strathdee, of Land Street, Keith, had stood silently in the dock as the prosecutor took over 20 minutes to detail his offending during earlier proceedings.

Strathdee’s first victim, whom he dated between 2022 and 2023, said he used an iPhone app to track her movements.

His abusive behaviour happened so often that it became the “norm”.

After he attacked the woman, he would blame her for causing his violent outbursts.

When Strathdee’s second victim dumped him, he sneaked into her home late at night.

He left behind a three-page letter about how good their future could be, also requesting that she cook him dinner that evening.

Strathdee repeatedly bit one of his victims, leaving marks or bruises all over her body

Instead, she reported him to the police in September last year, telling officers about his antics and complaining about Strathdee biting her.

She suffered marks on her upper body, thighs, and stomach.

Describing them as “love bite” marks that Strathdee would leave on the woman’s upper body, thighs and stomach, Ms Silver said: “She said it was a regular occurrence that he would leave a mark or bruise on her body in some way by biting her.”

Strathdee’s sentencing was first deferred in March, when he admitted to the charges, for background reports from the social work department, and for a report on his eligibility for a restriction of liberty order, which could prevent him from leaving his home between certain hours of the day.

He is now rescheduled to reappear for sentencing in July, when it is hoped the case will finally conclude.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.