Exclusive: Banff parents slam son’s church child sex abuse ‘cover up’

The parents of a boy who was sexually abused by his youth leader have spoken of how their son was “betrayed” by their church and claimed leaders repeatedly “downplayed” grooming behaviour to protect its public image.

Concerns about the River Church Banff volunteer Lauren Middleton and the teenage worshipper emerged as early as September 2022 but were not properly handled until the following year.

Pastors even kept the young victim’s family in the dark for up to four months – the same amount of time it took the religious leaders to report the matter to the police.

The boy’s parents only found out that a secret “watch group” of church figures were quietly monitoring their son and Middleton because a church employee blew the whistle.

“If our church leaders had informed us when they first became suspicious, maybe they could have saved our son from plunging into an emotional mess,” the boy’s mum told The Press and Journal.

“Our son told us his suffering could’ve been stopped much sooner if pastors had asked him about what they saw and then acted.

“He had felt trapped and didn’t know how to get out of this nightmare, but if those he trusted to look after him had just asked, he would’ve told them everything on the spot.”

Middleton, 31, targeted the boy, then 14, between August 1 2022 and January 31 2023.

She denied the charge, meaning her young victim was forced to endure the ordeal of a trial.

‘No one from the church has ever told our son what happened was not his fault’

She was convicted in January this year, but avoided jail when she was sentenced in March.

As the sheriff ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed her on the sex offenders register, Middleton sobbed and continued to proclaim her innocence, saying: “Their parents made them lie.”

Speaking about the lead-up and aftermath of the court case, the boy’s dad said: “No one from the church has ever told our son that what happened to him was not his fault, that the adult was to blame because she should have known better.

“Instead, church leaders repeatedly downplayed the situation and even insinuated that our son was lying.

“We as a family do not feel heard by the church leadership, who were more concerned about their image and reputation than practising what they preach.

“That’s why we’re speaking out, because the truth matters, and if we don’t stand up for it and support our son, who will?”

Concerns were hushed up and questions were discouraged

Following the court case, with the family’s consent, The Press and Journal launched an investigation into River Church Banff’s handling of the scandal.

We found evidence supporting the parents’ claims that:

Churchgoers and pastors were worried about inappropriate behaviour between the volunteer and the boy from the second month of her five-month period of grooming.

A secret “watch group” was set up with church figures expected to make sure that the abuser and the boy were never left alone together.

Watch group members were instructed not to tell the boy’s parents about its existence or Middleton’s concerning conduct towards their child.

Anyone who criticised church leaders’ poor handling of the crisis was shut down and accused of stoking “disunity”, with their conversations dismissed as “not godly.”

The ‘generalised’ parents meeting about ‘public displays of affection’

The boy’s parents revealed they were unaware their son was being targeted by a church volunteer youth leader when a general meeting of the congregation was held to discuss “appropriate relationships”.

During that meeting, on September 23 2022 – around four months before police were contacted – youth pastor Mike Herron, 40, spoke to parents of children attending church.

The boy’s mum and dad sat in the church cafe area as Mr Herron addressed the small crowd. His youth pastor wife, Leslie Herron, 39, looked after the children in a separate hall.

“We were told the meeting would be about the children and appropriate relationships, including public displays of affection between them and how long their hugs with each other lasted,” the boy’s mum explained.

“It was portrayed as a necessary conversation because the kids were getting older and could start dating.”

She added: “We were never told before, during, or after the meeting that it was called especially for us or our son – or specifically because of Lauren Middleton’s grooming behaviour towards him.”

Secret audio recording

The Press and Journal has obtained an audio recording of a different meeting between church staff members and lead pastor Robert McArthur.

He is heard stating that when Mr Herron addressed the parents, he made a “generalised statement” telling them to “be careful with who your kids are around”.

Mr McArthur, 40, goes on to say the abuse victim was spoken to “separately” by Mike Herron in a chat that concerned “how we do things”.

In the recording, Mr McArthur says the boy was told “we shouldn’t be holding hands”.

However, the boy’s parents say their son told them he was never spoken to separately about anything.

Church figure turns court case witness, revealing September 2022 concerns

One week before the general meeting with parents, Mr Herron’s wife Leslie met Lauren Middleton.

That meeting, on September 16, took place in the cafe above The Spotty Bag Shop and was discussed in evidence during Middleton’s trial.

“I can’t remember specifics,” Mrs Herron told Sheriff Eric Brown. “Leaders and youngsters having hugs and leaning on each other. I can’t remember if it was specific to [the victim] or a general group.”

She said some of the discussion involved “hugs, laughter, talking, spending a lot of time together”.

Mrs Herron also confirmed to the court that she had concerns about “the amount of physical touch” between the boy and Middleton “given she was an adult and he was a youth”.

She added: “It was playful stuff, but maybe seemed more – maybe not normal between adult and a teen.

“I felt like they were friends, but maybe more. There was an attachment there. I didn’t think they were dating – that would have been very concerning – but there seemed to be a romantic attachment. It seemed abnormal.”

She also told the court of the pair having “longer hugs than with a brother and sister”.

Despite this meeting with Middleton, the boy’s family said the extent of the church’s intervention did not go beyond generalised statements and vague warnings for several months.

Today, Mr and Mrs Herron are the lead pastors of River Church Elgin, according to its website, and have not responded to requests for comment.

Whistleblower reports church bosses

On January 23 2023, concerns about Middleton’s grooming behaviour towards the boy were finally brought to the teenager’s mum’s attention by a church whistleblower.

That insider told her that River Church Banff colleagues had been aware of and concerned about Middleton’s behaviour for up to four months.

It was the whistleblower who revealed that a secret “watch group” had been set up to monitor Lauren Middleton and make sure she was never alone with the boy.

The mum said: “I was told that watch members were instructed not to tell us, his parents, what they had been asked to do and why.”

Later, the dismayed mum sent a WhatsApp message to Mike Herron, telling him “… there’s a lot of anger towards you, but also others who have been watching since September, apparently! Unbeknown to us!

“[Our son] feels betrayed by you for not talking to him when you noticed something in September.”

Mr Herron replied: “Thanks for letting me know & that is totally understandable …”

Despite the victim’s parents confronting River Church Banff leaders, no one from the church referred the matter to the relevant authorities.

On January 30 the boy’s family took their concerns to an independent child safeguarding advice service called Thirtyone:eight.

The Christian organisation was named after a biblical verse encouraging people in positions of authority to speak out and advocate for those facing harm.

In fact, Thirtyone:eight published the model on which River Church Banff has based at least its last two safeguarding policy documents, including the current, outdated one.

A helpline advisor told the mum: “You’ve done the right thing reaching out … What [Lauren Middleton] has done is wrong, and it’s important the police are able to investigate this and take action if needed.”

On February 2 2023, lead pastor Robert McArthur telephoned Police Scotland and later received an email responding to his contact.

It read: “Having discussed the circumstances with you there does not appear to be any obvious criminality … There would however appear to be some legitimate concern that Lauren has possibly overstepped the boundaries in respect of a child/leader type relationship and has become overfriendly with [the boy].

“This behaviour, whilst concerning, would not necessarily meet the threshold for criminal behaviour …”

Mr McArthur, who was then and still is his church’s deputy safeguarding coordinator, shared the full contents of the email with the victim’s parents.

However, he also made a group call on WhatsApp to the boy’s mum and his boss Joe Ewen.

The call log on the mum’s phone shows that, unannounced and unknown to her, Lauren Middleton was also on the 17-minute call.

The mum said: “Complaints about the concerning behaviour were coming from people in church, including the youth group, long before we were aware that there was an issue.

“Some of the congregation worryingly even thought our son and Lauren Middleton, twice his age, were dating, while others were horrified by the public displays of affection they were witnessing.

“Rob told us that there was nothing to worry about, that the police didn’t see what had been happening as a police matter, so we just needed forgiveness and reconciliation going forward.

“The police email said that for detectives to investigate our concerns about grooming, we had to suspect Lauren Middleton aimed to have an unlawful sexual relationship with our son, and without evidence of that, a crime of grooming could not be recorded.

“Our son hadn’t yet revealed he’d been sexually touched, because he was still holding on to that dark secret as he grappled with fear and shame, so we weren’t able to make a formal complaint at that point.”

Church staffer claims leaders were ‘more worried about image than truth and harm’

A text message to the mum from a church staff member around that time said: “He (Robert McArthur) is very worried he is going to be in trouble for not reporting this when he first realised.”

The church leadership also came under heavy criticism from some of its employees, who privately discussed their mishandling of the crisis over WhatsApp.

In other messages, seen by The P&J, a church worker remarked, “they are more worried about image and perception than truth and harm to [the victim]” and added, “they willingly decided to turn a blind eye to it and try to cover it all up”.

On February 13 2023, the mum contacted child exploitation experts at the National Crime Agency.

A child protection advisor and qualified social worker described information shared by the mum as “very concerning” and added that Lauren Middleton had “behaved very inappropriately” towards her son.

The advisor instructed his mum to report the church volunteer to Police Scotland.

Shortly after, the teenager broke down in tears as he found the courage to reveal to his mum that Middleton had repeatedly touched him sexually.

It was the first time a criminal allegation was made against Middleton, although the revelation came after months of grooming behaviour.

Police officers attended the family’s home address the following day, February 14, and immediately launched an investigation.

Just over a week later, the boy’s mum confronted Robert McArthur to question his handling of the distressing situation.

A member of staff, who secretly recorded the meeting, provided a copy of the audio to this newspaper.

‘Lack of humility and compassion from leadership so disappointing’

Mr McArthur is heard telling attendees to “keep the lord at the centre” of their conversations, adding “if there’s disunity amongst us, or there’s things being said that are not godly … the holy spirit won’t be here for that …”

He goes on to say they “… must not speak about this in a public setting when it’s uncovering people because what it’s doing is it’s dragging the church down …”

He also said the matter, then under investigation by the police, was “putting person against person” and “causing division”.

“… I won’t have that in the church …” Mr McArthur stated.

Looking back on that meeting today, the abused boy’s mum said: “Our family has been accused of trying to cause division within what was our church back then.

“All we have ever wanted to do throughout this living hell is for River Church Banff’s leadership to see the error of their ways.

“How they chose to deal with this situation, with such a lack of humility and compassion from the leadership, has been so disappointing.”

Mr McArthur can also be heard in the recording ending the meeting with a prayer to “bless” the victim and “the other folks involved in this as well”.

Victim’s behaviour wrongly questioned by church pastor and deputy safeguarding coordinator

At that point, staff were dismissed from the room, leaving the mum alone with the lead pastor.

During that conversation, he questioned the behaviour of her son, pointing to his attendance at Sunday service three days before.

“Maybe inside he was dealing with something, I don’t know, but he looked like he was fine with his friends, and I was very aware that [Lauren Middleton] was three rows away,” Mr McArthur said.

“She had chosen to move off to the edge so that she wasn’t in the middle of things, but the place that he had chosen to stand was three aisles away from her, and she hadn’t moved.

“He moved that direction. So, that non-verbal communication suggests something to me that he’s not as uncomfortable as I would have thought, cause he wouldn’t have come near the building.”

River Church Banff’s child safeguarding policy at the time stated that “questioning and testing of evidence is not a matter for staff and volunteers” and added that they should:

Listen sympathetically and with care.

Reassure the child that he/she is not to blame.

Not show disbelief.

Take the allegation seriously.

Listen – Lead pastor Robert McArthur’s comments captured in secret recording:

It later emerged during criminal proceedings that the victim’s father had asked the church to help their son continue to worship safely, without the fear of encountering his abuser.

In the witness box, the dad told the court: “We asked that they not be at church at the same time, but the church refused.

“They implied that [my son] was lying – but they had no safeguarding policy in place.”

Backdated child safeguarding policy

River Church Banff updated its 2019 child safeguarding policy in 2023.

However, officials only signed the document titled January 2023 on February 14, effectively backdating the policy to the start of the year.

The signatory date was the same as when the police launched a criminal probe into Lauren Middleton’s conduct.

At the time, Sally-Ann Clark, 61, was the church’s safeguarding officer, and Robert McArthur was her deputy safeguarding coordinator.

A spokesperson for child welfare charity Barnardo’s Scotland said: “We are unable to comment on specific cases, but, at Barnardo’s, we would regard it as best practice to review and update safeguarding policies on an annual basis or more frequently if significant changes were required.”

Ms Clark – who referred our request for comment to church leaders – is still the church’s safeguarding officer and the same, unchanged, January 2023 safeguarding policy remains on the River Church Banff website.

Children First, Scotland’s national children’s charity, recommends that child protection policies “should be regularly reviewed” at least every three years or “following any issues or concerns raised about the wellbeing and protection of children and young people within the organisation”.

The organisation’s chief executive, Mary Glasgow, said: “Policies alone cannot keep children safe.

“They must sit alongside a strong organisational culture that puts the protection of children first, prioritises transparency and where everyone understands their responsibility to take urgent action if they are worried about a child.

“There is no excuse for any institution to prioritise their reputation over a child’s safety.”

Lauren Middleton was arrested, questioned, and charged with sexual assault of a child on March 10 2023.

The following month, the badly let-down family, who had not felt heard by the leaders of their local church, approached their mother church, called Antioch Waco.

The Texas-based evangelical movement pays salaries at River Church Banff and provides it with missionaries.

River Church Banff bosses apologise to family they let down

US bosses held a two-hour meeting with the 76-year-old River Church founder, Joe Ewen, an elder who acts as the regional leader for a network of churches, including River Church Aberdeen.

Following the meeting, Mr Ewen, along with his subordinate, Mr McArthur, jointly penned a letter to the abused boy’s parents.

Part of it read: “We unequivocally apologise for any hurt that our actions have caused during this process.”

The senior leaders went on to defend themselves.

They claimed that “Pastor Robert reported all information onto the Police … days after it was first brought to his attention …”

However, Mr McArthur and Mr Ewen did not explain why the church’s first contact with the police came up to four months after concerns were first raised about Middleton’s behaviour.

Despite their letter’s conciliatory tone, and as the abused boy and his parents anxiously awaited Middleton’s day in the dock, Mr McArthur sent the dad a text at 7.31am on June 16 2023.

As he put it, the message was about the family “choosing to withdraw River Church fellowship” but went on to complain that they were “sharing publicly that our youth group is ‘not a safe place’.

“This statement has caused confusion amongst some of those who are involved in the youth group, who are doing a great job.

“We must strongly discourage these public negative statements about the Church (Bride of Christ).”

‘No acknowledgement of guilt … no expression of remorse or acknowledgement of harm caused’

Seven months later, Lauren Middleton was found guilty of the downgraded charge of sexual activity with an older child.

The registered nurse was sentenced two months later for her “wholly inappropriate behaviour” and “gross breach of trust on several levels” but avoided jail.

“Your defence at trial was one of denial,” Sheriff Brown told her, adding: “You persist in that denial.

“There has been no acknowledgement of guilt. There has been no expression of remorse or acknowledgement of the harm caused by your conduct.”

The mum of Middleton’s victim said the sex offender had turned her son’s world upside down.

“He went from meltdown to meltdown after that woman plunged him into a deep anxiety and depression that weighed him down every day,” she said.

“It led to him suffering panic attacks and self-harming.

“We’ve all lost friends, or people in the church we thought were our friends, and who should be ashamed of themselves.”

The mum praised her son’s ” bravery and courage” and said she and the boy are both still attending separate weekly therapy sessions.

“Now, our son is a happy young man,” she said. “We are so very proud of the way he showed such bravery and courage as he coped with getting through the worst time of his young life.”

‘I’ve run a church above board and above the law for 40-odd years’

The P&J contacted Joe Ewen, the regional leader of the River Church Network, for comment.

“I’ve been accountable to that community and run a church above board and above the law for 40-odd years,” he told us. “We have a good reputation in our community.

“I don’t think there was four months that was grooming behaviour. I don’t think there was grooming behaviour.”

Robert McArthur was also contacted and asked to comment on the family’s complaints and his handling of the case.

“I would need to seek legal advice before I can make any comment on that,” Mr McArthur told us.

River Church statement

A statement in response to our investigation was published on the River Church Banff website today.

It read: “We (the Church leadership team) are responding to questions raised in relation to our safeguarding processes and concerns with people who attended our church. This comes after a settled legal proceeding that took place earlier this year.

“When initial comments were brought to our attention appropriate action was taken based on the information we were made aware of at that time.

“These actions were taken in accordance with the safeguarding policy. When further information emerged of situations happening outwith the church, we sought advice from a national safeguarding advisory body, followed the instructions we received and contacted the police.

“Due to the severity of the allegations that were presented to us we followed police and safeguarding advice and took steps to inform and support the people involved based on the advice given to us.

“When a legal investigation started we advised the people who attend the church not to make general comments on what was now in the hands of police.

“We are deeply saddened by this situation and the impact it has had on everyone involved. We continue to pray for the local community and those who come to us for support.

“As with all organisations with safeguarding policies, ours is constantly under review and updated as legislation changes.

“Both a copy of our safeguarding policy and this response can be found on our website.

“We will not be making any further comments regarding this situation.”

