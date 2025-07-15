Inverallochy couple banned from keeping dogs after pet husky found starving

An Inverallochy couple who left their pet husky severely underweight because they failed to feed it a proper diet have been banned from keeping dogs for the next three years.

Deborah Duncan and Reece Gordon were sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court after arriving at the building, hiding under their coats.

The duo’s husky, Kyro, should have weighed about 22kg when it was rescued by the Scottish SPCA, but after going in for emergency surgery vets recorded its weight at just 14kg.

Duncan, 26, had initially refused to relinquish her ownership of the dog on request but failed to challenge the charity’s bid within the timescale allowed. The dog has since been rehomed.

‘One out of nine on the weight scale’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that Kyro had been taken in for surgery at the PDSA, a charity vet, to remove a sponge from his stomach and, on September 21 last year, while at Vets Now Veterinary Practice for post-op care, staff alerted the Scottish SPCA to their concerns.

“He scored one out of nine on the weight scale,” Ms Petersen said.

“At that time, Kyro weighed 14 kilos. The accused, Duncan, had brought the dog into the PDSA surgery principally because he hadn’t eaten in several days and hadn’t drunk in several days as well.

“The dog was seized by the SSPCA and the accused, Duncan, was advised of that on the 23rd of September.”

Kyro would be examined by vets following his rescue, who reported muscle wastage across his whole body.

Ms Peterson added: “It was the opinion of vets that the dog had been caused unnecessary suffering.”

They concluded the animal’s nutritional needs had not been met for “several weeks if not longer”.

An inspector later met both Duncan and Gordon, 27, at their Allochy Road home, where they were told the dog would be taken away.

Despite declining to give up ownership, neither challenged an official notice within the allowed time period.

A spokeswoman for the charity last night said the dog’s weight loss would have been apparent to “any reasonable person”.

She added: “Kyro should have been brought to a vet a lot sooner. He was visibly underweight, weak, and had clearly been suffering. His owners’ delay in seeking veterinary help has led to prolonged and unnecessary suffering.

“Kryo has since been adopted and now living the life he deserves.”

‘The family were barely coping’

Duncan’s defence solicitor, Iain Jane, said the couple had been struggling financially at the time of the incident.

“It’s not been, as such, a wilful neglect of the animal, it’s been a combination of really poor personal circumstances that resulted in her income being cut because of underlying health difficulties she was having with a troublesome pregnancy,” he said.

“There’s also a strain in terms of the finances because of the co-accused as well. Effectively, the family were barely coping and didn’t seek, probably, the appropriate help.”

Mr Jane also noted that while the dog was being fed, it was acknowledged it was not being fed nutritionally.

He added: “It was just unfortunate circumstances that manifested at that particular time, where Miss Duncan accepts she could have made better choices about matters.”

Acting for Gordon, solicitor Erin Buchanan, said her client was in “largely the same” position.

She said Gordon had moved to the area from Aberdeen for work but found himself out of employment at the time and “simply couldn’t afford to eat himself”.

“Mr Gordon takes full responsibility for the part that he played in the commission of the offence,” Ms Buchanan added.

“He advises that he fell short in that respect.”

Dog ban ‘necessary’

Sentencing the couple, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said both would need to complete hours of unpaid work and that he felt it was “necessary” to ban them from taking on another dog in the immediate future.

“I am going to offer you a community payback order in relation to this,” he said.

“You can be arrested for any alleged failure to comply. You need to comply with the order.

“I will also impose a disqualification order. The order will disqualify you from owning or keeping dogs for a period of 36 months. I make this order on the basis that it’s necessary to ensure that other animals are not mistreated in your care. I consider the risk of harm to dogs is likely to endure for that period.”

Both will now be required to complete 96 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

Gordon, in addition, will be under the eye of the council’s social work department for 12 months and attend any appointments it deems necessary to prevent his reoffending.