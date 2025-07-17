Exclusive: Aberdeen cabbie killer’s DNA leads cops to relative of caged Yorkshire taxi driver murderer

DNA belonging to the infamous Cheese Wire Killer, who brutally slayed an Aberdeen taxi driver 41 years ago, has led murder detectives to the relative of a man in jail for killing a Yorkshire cabbie, a new TV documentary will reveal.

George Murdoch, 58, was garrotted with the unusual weapon and strangled by his passenger on Pitfodels Station Road, near Cults, on September 29 1983.

A genetic profile of the unknown assailant has identified nearly 1,000 people with similar DNA on the national database.

Cold case detectives are around a quarter of the way through that list and are eliminating people using voluntary forensic swabs of their cheeks.

But in an extraordinary coincidence, one woman with remarkably similar coding to Mr Murdoch’s murderer revealed she is related to a man currently in prison for killing a cab driver.

The revelation – revealed in the new two-part Channel 5 documentary Forensics: Murder Case – had north-east investigators working on the notorious unsolved case excited.

Mahmood Ahmed, 36, was fatally stabbed and then struck with a hammer by his passenger, Michael Metcalfe, then 46, who robbed Mr Ahmed in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in April 2006.

Metcalfe was sentenced to a minimum of 29 years and 131 days in prison before he could be eligible for parole.

Although Metcalfe’s age also ruled him out of the cheese wire case, the development highlighted how science could be on the brink of solving George Murdoch’s perplexing murder.

“I think we’re close,” Detective Inspector James Callander, the man leading the hunt for George’s killer, tells the documentary makers. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, because science is on our side.”

The Senior Investigating Officer says familial DNA testing – tracing the killer by working backwards after finding matches for his relatives is “probably the best chance we will ever have” to crack the case.

If the relatively new technique unmasks Mr Murdoch’s murderer, it would be the first success of its kind in Scotland and the second in the UK.

It previously proved helpful for a murder case in England.

Other types of UK criminal cases relying on familial DNA testing to solve them have a one in four chance of success.

Most famously, in April 2018, the groundbreaking forensic method was used to snare the notorious Golden State Killer, former cop Joseph DeAngelo, who murdered at least 13 people and raped at least 50 women in California during the 1970s and 80s.

However, in that instance, a genetic genealogy and family history website assisted the breakthrough – frustratingly, that option is forbidden under UK data protection laws.

The Cheese Wire Killer’s DNA has not matched any samples stored on the National DNA Database (NDNAD), meaning the mystery man has not been convicted, charged, or arrested for any recent crimes.

He may have stopped offending by the time police started routinely using DNA in the early 2000s. He may also have died before then.

Criminal databases in America, Australia, Canada, and most of Europe have also drawn a blank.

Forensics: Murder Case also reveals that Bristol is a focus for the investigation because the cheese wire used to attack Mr Murdoch is linked with the English city.

It was only sold by one organisation there, which operated youth workshops offering employability skills to young people at risk of falling into criminality.

People from or with a connection to the Bristol area, who are among the list of nearly 1,000 names, are being prioritised for police visits.

The new programme explores the twists and turns of the unsolved case, and reveals details of the evidence gathered from Mr Murdoch’s sky-blue Ford Cortina.

“Often, you’ll find that in cold case reviews, there won’t be anywhere near the number of items that we had the opportunity to look at,” forensic scientist Sarah Walker tells the camera.

“There were cigarette ends from inside the taxi, there were coins, there were pens, the cheese wire, and George Murdoch’s jacket.”

In 2000, DNA analysis had advanced enough that cells from someone sitting in a car could be detected.

Ms Walker took samples from Mr Murdoch’s jacket in 2001.

However, the DNA had degraded with the passage of time, and it would take another 17 years before a scientific advancement would secure a profile of the killer’s DNA in 2018.

Six years later, in August 2024, Mr Murdoch’s family was informed that the profile had been enhanced by developing the sample for familial testing purposes.

It is now capable of being used to search for an outright match, people related to the person behind the profile, or people with very similar genetic coding.

Channel 5 examines the theories behind several potential suspects thought to be responsible for ending Mr Murdoch’s life prematurely.

It gives airtime to one strand of the investigation, a major manhunt for the mystery man reportedly seen with blood on his hands in a chip shop the night of the tragedy.

The suspicious customer of Mr Chips on Great Western Road in Mannofield, just over a mile from the horrific crime scene, went untraced for over four decades.

However, the episodes fail to tell the viewers that The Press and Journal tracked him down in May last year, helping Police Scotland to conclusively rule out Ronald Paterson, 68, from Northfield, from the murder probe.

A total of £60,000 of reward money for information to help unmask the savage culprit remains unclaimed.

Most recently, £10,000 went on offer to anyone whose swab of their DNA helps identify which of their relatives murdered Mr Murdoch.

A separate £50,000 sum is also available in exchange for information leading to the confirmed identification of the Cheese Wire Killer.

Episode one of Forensics: Murder Case broadcasts at 9pm on Monday July 21.

The second episode airs at the same time the following day.

