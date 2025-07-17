Highland teacher charged with sexual offence against pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland teacher charged with sexual offence against pupil

David Vincent, 57, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where the case was continued without plea.

By Jenni Gee
Charleston Academy in Inverness.
A Highland teacher has appeared in court charged with a sexual offence against a pupil.

David Vincent, 57, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 18 for whom he was in a position of trust.

The physics teacher is also accused of a stalking offence against the same complainer when she was an adult.

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, where Vincent was represented by solicitor John MacColl.

It was continued without plea until next month.

The allegations

The first charge alleges that Vincent, of Canonbury Terrace, Fortrose, targeted a female pupil under his care at Charleston Academy in Inverness by staring at her and complimenting her appearance.

It further alleges that he told her that he loved her, took her for dinner, invited her to his home, gave her a Valentine’s Day card and a necklace and drove her in his car.

The charge continues with allegations that Vincent telephoned her and exchanged text messages of a sexual and intimate nature, as well as instructing her to delete text messages.

It alleges that he met with her outwith school premises, held hands with her, embraced her and kissed her.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place over a period of around 18 months.

Second charge

A second charge alleges that Vincent later engaged in a course of conduct which caused the complainer fear or alarm.

The charge reads: “You did comment and compliment her on her appearance, tell her that you loved her, drive her in your car, telephone her and exchange text messages of a sexual and intimate nature with her.”

It further alleges that he discussed engaging in sexual intercourse and contraception methods with her, instructed her to delete text messages and uttered threats of suicide.

The charge concludes with allegations that he touched her body, embraced her and kissed her.

This charge is alleged to have taken place over a 17-month period.

The case is due to call again in August.