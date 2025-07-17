Highland teacher charged with sexual offence against pupil

A Highland teacher has appeared in court charged with a sexual offence against a pupil.

David Vincent, 57, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 18 for whom he was in a position of trust.

The physics teacher is also accused of a stalking offence against the same complainer when she was an adult.

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, where Vincent was represented by solicitor John MacColl.

It was continued without plea until next month.

The allegations

The first charge alleges that Vincent, of Canonbury Terrace, Fortrose, targeted a female pupil under his care at Charleston Academy in Inverness by staring at her and complimenting her appearance.

It further alleges that he told her that he loved her, took her for dinner, invited her to his home, gave her a Valentine’s Day card and a necklace and drove her in his car.

The charge continues with allegations that Vincent telephoned her and exchanged text messages of a sexual and intimate nature, as well as instructing her to delete text messages.

It alleges that he met with her outwith school premises, held hands with her, embraced her and kissed her.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place over a period of around 18 months.

Second charge

A second charge alleges that Vincent later engaged in a course of conduct which caused the complainer fear or alarm.

The charge reads: “You did comment and compliment her on her appearance, tell her that you loved her, drive her in your car, telephone her and exchange text messages of a sexual and intimate nature with her.”

It further alleges that he discussed engaging in sexual intercourse and contraception methods with her, instructed her to delete text messages and uttered threats of suicide.

The charge concludes with allegations that he touched her body, embraced her and kissed her.

This charge is alleged to have taken place over a 17-month period.

The case is due to call again in August.