Exclusive: Eyewitness accounts of boys who saw Cheese Wire Killer revealed

The eyewitness accounts of two teenage boys who saw Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch being murdered by the notorious Cheese Wire Killer will be heard for the first time in a new TV documentary.

The two youngsters are the only witnesses to George’s brutal killing almost 42 years ago and, until now, their police statements have never been revealed.

In next week’s two-part Channel 5 documentary about the case, Forensics: Murder Case, the man leading the murder investigation, Detective Inspector James Callander, reads out the boys’ statements.

Mr Murdoch, 58, was left for dead on the pavement of Pitfodels Station Road near Cults on September 29 1983 after being garrotted with a cheese wire and strangled by his passenger.

His killer has escaped justice to this very day.

The culprit, who became known as the Cheese Wire Killer, left behind his DNA at the scene, and detectives are “assuming” he stole Mr Murdoch’s wallet and his takings for the night, £21-£35.

Mr Murdoch had earlier picked up a fare to Peterculter – believed to be his killer – around 8.30pm on Queen’s Road, Aberdeen.

He had his hands round his neck … The man on the ground tried to shout, ‘Help me, please’ – Boy, 16, one of two eyewitnesses

The 16-year-old boys were cycling home at the time of the savage attack and crossed paths with the killer as he struggled with Mr Murdoch.

Describing the disturbing scene, one boy told police: “I saw a man lying on his back. Another man was straddling him with his knees on either side of his waist.”

The other boy added: “He had his hands round his neck. They were struggling. The man on the ground tried to shout, ‘Help me, please’.

‘It was awful. I couldn’t believe it’

“It was awful. I couldn’t believe it. We needed to ring the police and get help.”

They raced to the nearest phone box to raise the alarm.

However, realising they did not know the street name, one of the friends returned to the scene.

I saw that the male was not moving. There was blood on his face – Boy, 16, one of two eyewitnesses

“The man responsible was getting to his feet,” he recalled. “He leaned forward and looked as if he was picking up something from the floor.

“The injured man was still lying on his back, not moving. The man looked like he wasn’t breathing.

“I caught up with my friend, and he was about to enter the public telephone kiosk. We thereafter immediately headed back towards [Pitfodels Station Road].

Det Insp Callander finishes reading the statements aloud: “I saw that the male was not moving. There was blood on his face, and he might have been dead.”

A Major Investigation Team (MIT), part of Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division (SCD), has thrown every resource available at the north-east’s most notorious unsolved case.

Detectives even turned to the National Crime Agency (NCA), Britain’s version of the FBI, to access its experts.

They included Adam Gregory, a behavioural adviser.

There is something really criminally ingrained in this individual … more likely to have criminal family members – Adam Gregory, Behavioural Adviser, NCA

“There is something really criminally ingrained in this individual,” Mr Gregory tells the documentary, which airs on Monday and Tuesday next week.

“Those individuals are more likely to have criminal family members and therefore are more likely to have relatives that are also on the DNA database.”

In September last year, DI Callander announced that the suspect’s enhanced DNA profile was linked to at least 200 other people on the national database whose genetic coding was similar to the killer.

The DNA profile has not matched any stored in criminal databases spanning the UK, most of Europe, America, Australia, and Canada.

‘Having just killed someone to profit financially tells you a lot about the individual’

So, detectives began knocking on doors for voluntary cheek swabs to eliminate names from the list, hoping to identify someone related to the killer who could help unmask him.

The NCA has provided 800 more names of people on the national DNA database with similarities to the killer.

Mr Gregory tells DI Callander, as they stand on the spot where the vicious thug did his worst, that the “vast majority” of people who commit “interpersonal crime” return to a place of safety immediately afterwards.

“Having just killed someone on the pavement, to be returning to the vehicle to profit financially, I think, tells you a lot about the sort of individual,” Mr Gregory explains.

“So you would anticipate an acquisitive crime background and similarly the willingness and capability to engage so violently.

“That again is telling us something about his history.”

Detectives going door-to-door in the forensic hunt for relatives of the Cheese Wire Killer are especially interested in people with any connection with Bristol.

The city is the only place where the cheese wire used to attack Mr Murdoch from behind was sold.

It was done through an organisation that operated workshops giving employability skills to young people at risk of offending.

The potential movements of Mr Murdoch’s murderer are thought to suggest he may have been a Granite City native or someone with an awareness of its layout.

In the documentary, speaking about the answer to cracking the case, DI Callander says: “There is this chance that it’s not local, but I’ve always thought it was.”

‘I’m desperate for someone to give the police a name’

For more than four decades, Mr Murdoch’s nephew, Alex McKay, has campaigned to secure the justice his uncle’s wife Jessie did not live to see.

She died of a broken heart at the age of 76 in 2004, having lived without her soulmate for almost 20 years.

Mr McKay, 68, told The Press and Journal: “I hope this documentary reaches even more eyes and ears.

“I’m desperate for someone to give the police a name. All detectives need is for one person to come forward.

“I hope, whoever they are, they will have the compassion and the courage to do the right thing.”

His 69-year-old wife Robina added: “The programme will show the public that a tremendous amount of time and effort is still going into this solvable case, despite its age.

“Everyone involved in this investigation is working diligently towards securing an outcome.

She added: “There’s still an opportunity for people who think they might be able to help to make contact, get involved, and share what they know – no matter how small or insignificant it might seem to them.”

George Murdoch’s murder enquiry has amassed 7,000 witness statements and 10,000 house-to-house forms, along with boxes and boxes of index cards.

“The paperwork is colossal,” DI Callander explains as he shows documentary viewers the evidence store. “I know the answers are contained in this room.

“Familial DNA searching can be very successful, but I firmly believe that the information is in what we’ve got.

“If we get a match to that DNA, we will be able to find that person in our archive.

“This isn’t the biggest archived cold case in Grampian’s history for no reason. They effectively threw the kitchen sink at it.”

Claim cash for justice

Two cash rewards for information to identify the killer, worth £60,000 combined, remain unclaimed.

Episode one of Forensics: Murder Case broadcasts at 9pm on Monday July 21.

The second episode airs at the same time the following day.

Anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation should telephone 101 or e-mail: SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk or private message the George Murdoch Murder Facebook page.