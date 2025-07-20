Careless Austrian holidaymaker caused A82 crash that left motorcyclist seriously injured

An Austrian holidaymaker caused a crash on the A82 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured, a court has heard.

Tejbir Singh Gill was driving a hire car when he failed to spot an overtaking motorcyclist and pulled out to pass the car in front.

The resulting collision threw the biker off his seat, leaving him with serious injuries.

Gill, 50, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the hearing that the incident, on the A82 at Rannoch Moor near the Kingshouse Hotel, took place on July 16.

She said that Gill has left Edinburgh with his wife and daughter, intending to travel to the Isle of Skye as part of their holiday.

Overtaking

Gill was driving a hire car with his wife in the front passenger seat and daughter in the rear.

Around noon, Gill’s car was the second vehicle in a convoy of five heading north, which the two motorcyclists were now approaching.

Ms Marshall detailed how the pair “noticed the convoy of cars ahead” at a point where “the road layout lent itself to overtaking”.

“They decided to pass these vehicles,” she said.

The court heard that a witness estimated the motorcycles were travelling between 50 and 60mph at this point, with the vehicles in front travelling slower.

The biker in question was “fully committed” and “nearly parallel” to the rental car when Gill “moved into the opposing carriageway”.

The manoeuvre forced the motorcyclist to the offside, and there was a collision.

“The accused noticed that he hit something to the side of him. He continued the overtake and stopped ahead,” Ms Marshall told Sheriff Shelagh McCall.

Rider thrown from motorcycle

The court heard that the crash caused the motorcycle to leave the road and the rider to be thrown from his seat.

The motorbike came to rest 10 metres from the carriageway.

Police and ambulance responded to a 999 call and the rider was flown by air ambulance to Glasgow Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was found to have suffered fractured ribs, collarbone and shoulder blade as well as having a bleed on the brain, which may have been a pre-existing condition worsened by the crash.

At the time of the hearing, the patient’s condition was described as “stable, conscious and speaking”.

When police officers spoke to Gill he confirmed he had been the driver.

Biker in the blind spot

Defence solicitor John MacColl higlighted that his client had provided negative alcohol and drug tests in the aftermath of the collision,

He said Gill, a native German speaker who works in Austria as a production manager, had arrived in the UK on July 10 for a family holiday.

He said: “Mr Gill wanted to effect an overtake of the vehicle in front of him.

“He checked his side mirror, saw no reason not to effect an overtaking manoeuvre and pulled out into the oncoming carriageway.

“It seems a matter of reasonable inference that the motorcyclist was in the blind spot.

“I have confirmed with Mr Gill that he did not have a glance over his right shoulder and has relied on the mirror.”

Mr MacColl added that his client’s “sense of spatial awareness” had been made more difficult because he was driving on a side of the road he was “not used to” and told the court Gill had used his indicator before commencing the manoeuvre.

Mr MacColl said Gill had regularly checked his mirrors and had at no stage seen the motorcycle, which had “overtaken at least three vehicles” and was “clearly intending to overtake five vehicles in one manoeuvre”.

He said the biker “may have been travelling at a speed higher than Mr Gill was doing.”

A82 crash driver’s ‘genuine regret’

Mr MacColl told Sheriff McCall that Gill and his family, who had become tearful during his consultation with them, had expressed the “highest concern” for the motorcyclist’s welfare and “wish him a speedy recovery”.

He concluded: “Their regret is genuine.”

Sheriff Shelagh McCall told Gill: “While I recognise that your carelessness was just momentary, I do have to reflect the serious injury that has been caused in my sentence.”

She banned Gill, of Deutsch-Wagram in Austria, from UK roads for 16 months and imposed a total financial penalty of £1475.