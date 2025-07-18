Abusive Fraserburgh fisherman who mocked partner’s C-section scar says sorry

A Fraserburgh fisherman has been barred from contacting his ex-partner after a six-year campaign of controlling and abusive behaviour.

Phillip Wilson, 29, was in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for a single charge of domestic abuse against his former partner.

The court heard his behaviour included mocking the woman about a C-section scar she had following the birth of their child, demanding to know where she was, and even entering her home through an open window after they split.

‘Controlling’ behaviour and insults

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that Wilson’s ex described his behaviour towards her as “controlling”.

Going on to detail how the on-and-off relationship persisted from April 1 in 2019 to March 5 this year at addresses in Rothes and Macduff, Mr Marchbank said: “Shortly after the relationship started, the accused insisted that [she] send him a photo with who she was with and would always tell her she needed to tell him what she was doing.

“She also advised that the accused would message her and demand to know what she was doing.

“The accused would make nasty comments about her scar from having a C-section following the birth of their daughter, and also call her a bad mother.”

And when she broke things off with him, Wilson “would not accept it and would not leave her alone”.

Abuser climbed through window

On one occasion, the woman would find Wilson showing up uninvited and, on one occasion, catch him climbing in through the living room window.

“The accused would also force his way into the locus and, on learning the backdoor was often left unlocked, would take advantage by allowing himself in despite being repeatedly told he was not welcome.”

Matters came to a head on March 4, when sent her a “barrage” of messages being told he was not welcome. He would show up at her back door that afternoon.

The following day, during an argument, he would call her a “slag”. He would then refuse to leave her home once more and become verbally abusive, at which point the woman contacted the police.

Mr Marchbank said: “The call handler heard the accused make threats to [her] regarding the social work and her being a bad mother.”

‘She deserved better’

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea told the court that his client accepted his actions were wrong.

“He does sincerely regret his behaviour in respect of the matters,” he said.

“He was quite clear and forthright about it. He said right from the get-go that he acknowledged the behaviour was unacceptable and he also knows that he was the person responsible for that.

“He does wish to sincerely apologise to the complainer – she deserved better, as he said to the social worker.”

He added that, since being bailed for this offence, Wilson has had no direct contact with his ex.

“He’s got two children to think about,” Mr O’Dea said.

“He doesn’t want any of them to have a bad example by his behaviour.”

In addition to the non-harassment order, which will prevent Wilson contacting his victim for anything other than issues relating to his children for the next 12 months, he will also be under the supervision of the social work for two years with a requirement to complete the Caledonian Programme – a course of work aimed at preventing men who are convicted of domestic abuse re-offending.