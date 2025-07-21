Rothienorman drink-driver could barely walk after head-on crash

A drink-driver who caused a head-on collision in rural Aberdeenshire was so unstable on his feet that he had to be held up by officers at the police station.

John McPhee was seen driving his Ford Transit van erratically through the main street of Rothienorman by other motorists, who watched in horror as the 39-year-old crossed into the opposing carriageway and smashed into another vehicle.

As police arrived on the scene, they found McPhee disorientated and unable to walk under his own steam.

He also reeked of alcohol and was unable to remember the head-on collision he had just been involved in moments before.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McPhee it was “only good fortune” his dangerous actions hadn’t caused more serious injuries to the other driver.

Accused was ‘unaware’ crash had occurred

Fiscal depute Lyndsey Shields told the court that at around 12.55pm a woman was walking her dog on Forgue Road, Rothienorman, when she became aware of McPhee’s Ford Transit Dropside passing her well in excess of the speed limit.

A short time later, a driver on the road saw McPhee’s vehicle speeding past him while travelling on the central line of the road.

Another driver travelling southbound saw McPhee’s vehicle coming towards her and moving from the northbound carriageway into the southbound carriageway.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

Members of the public came to assist and emergency services were contacted.

Driver was drunk

Police officers attended, and as they tried to take details from McPhee, they noted a smell of alcohol and that his speech was slurred.

McPhee seemed unaware that the collision had occurred and was disoriented.

As he was led to the rear of an ambulance, officers saw he was unstable on his feet and had to be held up.

Ambulance staff also noted that McPhee was behaving erratically and would quickly go from being cooperative to uncooperative.

McPhee was given a roadside breath test, which produced a positive result for alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested.

An inspection of his vehicle found McPhee had scrap metal in the back that had not been properly secured.

At Kittybrewster Police Station, McPhee had to be held up by police during the booking-in procedure.

In the dock, McPhee pleaded guilty to one count of driving dangerously and a second charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

‘Just good fortune’ no one was seriously hurt

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that there was “little that can be said” about her client’s offences.

“Mr McPhee is very aware his actions could have had devastating consequences, and he knows he is very fortunate that no one was seriously harmed,” the solicitor said.

Describing McPhee as “very remorseful for his actions,” Ms Ginniver said the incident had been a “massive wake-up call” for her client, who now realises that alcohol is a major contributor to his offending.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McPhee that his “manner of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol caused a serious risk of harm to members of the public”.

“This was a time of day when the roads were busy, and you were driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a collision,” she said.

“It is just good fortune that you are not facing more serious charges and that no one was more seriously injured due to your actions.

“You need to address your difficulties with alcohol.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made McPhee, of Scott Court, Huntly, subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to wear an electronic tag for four months.

She also banned McPhee from the roads for 24 months.

