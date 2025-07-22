Aberdeen man caught drug-driving after ‘over the top’ Iraq return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man caught drug-driving after ‘over the top’ Iraq return

Jeremy Graham had just returned from overseas and made a "glaring error judgement" by taking cocaine during celebrations with workmates.

By Jamie Ross
Jeremy Graham leaves Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who was celebrating his return from the Middle East has been banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving.

Jeremy Graham had come to the attention of police in December last year when officers received intelligence that he was spotted “staggering” his way into a BMW X5 in the Culloden area.

When they caught up to the 53-year-old near Brodie on the A96, they found he was over the limit for cocaine and the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

‘Glaring error of judgment’

Graham, whose address was given as Charlotte Street, chose to represent himself during the hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court after entering a guilty plea by letter.

Addressing Sheriff Eric Brown, Graham said he worked in processing and had just come home from Iraq and was celebrating with co-workers.

“It was just a glaring error of judgement,” he said.

He said he and colleagues decided to mark their return and things turned “boisterous and clearly over the top”.

Graham, who revealed he supports three children and an ex-wife with his employment, added: “The whole affair has been a massive wake-up call for myself.”

His blood analysis from the incident would record readings of 32 microgram of cocaine and 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The limits are just 10 and 50, respectively.

Banned

Banning him from the roads, Sheriff Brown also told Graham he would be required to pay a fine of £520 for his reading of the cocaine metabolite.

“You have to appreciate, Mr Brown, the disqualification starts right now,” he added.

“If you drove here somehow, then you’ll need to find some other means to get home.”

Graham replied: “Train, your honour.”

He was admonished for testing positive for cocaine.