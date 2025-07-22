Aberdeen man caught drug-driving after ‘over the top’ Iraq return

An Aberdeen man who was celebrating his return from the Middle East has been banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving.

Jeremy Graham had come to the attention of police in December last year when officers received intelligence that he was spotted “staggering” his way into a BMW X5 in the Culloden area.

When they caught up to the 53-year-old near Brodie on the A96, they found he was over the limit for cocaine and the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

‘Glaring error of judgment’

Graham, whose address was given as Charlotte Street, chose to represent himself during the hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court after entering a guilty plea by letter.

Addressing Sheriff Eric Brown, Graham said he worked in processing and had just come home from Iraq and was celebrating with co-workers.

“It was just a glaring error of judgement,” he said.

He said he and colleagues decided to mark their return and things turned “boisterous and clearly over the top”.

Graham, who revealed he supports three children and an ex-wife with his employment, added: “The whole affair has been a massive wake-up call for myself.”

His blood analysis from the incident would record readings of 32 microgram of cocaine and 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The limits are just 10 and 50, respectively.

Banned

Banning him from the roads, Sheriff Brown also told Graham he would be required to pay a fine of £520 for his reading of the cocaine metabolite.

“You have to appreciate, Mr Brown, the disqualification starts right now,” he added.

“If you drove here somehow, then you’ll need to find some other means to get home.”

Graham replied: “Train, your honour.”

He was admonished for testing positive for cocaine.