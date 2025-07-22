Vicious Aberdeen domestic abuser back in court for racism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicious Aberdeen domestic abuser back in court for racism

Luke James hurled racist abuse at a Nigerian man who was working at HMP Grampian while he was on remand there.

By Jamie Ross
Luke James was jailed for 20 days at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: File
A domestic abuser who threatened to leave his former partner “brain dead” has appeared in court again for failing to control his anger.

Luke James, who was locked up in May for a campaign of threats and assaults against a woman, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was handed more time behind bars for, this time, making racist remarks to a prison officer.

The incident happened while the 28-year-old was in remand awaiting trial for domestic abuse on January 28 this year.

Torchlight sparked racist abuse

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the prison officer had been carrying out routine checks at the time and had shone his torch into James’ cell to make sure that he was okay.

Upon doing this, James, formerly of Aberdeen, turned violent.

“The accused was unhappy with this, shouting that he was trying to sleep,” Ms Stewart said.

“He then stated he would slash himself, at which point [the officer] spoke with him to try and deescalate the situation. The accused began calling him ‘Nigerian monkey’ and ‘f****** monkey’.”

He would eventually be calmed down by the attendance of the nightshift manager at the jail.

‘It was unacceptable’

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing James, said his client wanted to make it clear that he was not “seeking to excuse his behaviour” during the hearing.

“He knows it was unacceptable and he would like to think that’s reflected in the plea of guilty being tendered at an early stage,” he said.

Mr Jane added that, at the time, James was waiting for a bed to open up for him at Moray Royal Hospital in Perth to treat underlying mental health concerns.

He has since started a new course of medication which has allowed him to remain within the prison itself.

“His transformation, my lord, has been remarkable,” Mr Jane said.

“He’s now back in mainstream prison. He’s been promoted up to being a pass man within the wing that he’s on, and he’s making really good progress overall.

“He’d wish to apologise for his behaviour.”

Serious crime

Jailing him for 20 days for the offence, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said: “The conduct you’ve pled guilty to is serious, and could have a profound effect on the prison officer it was directed towards.

“But I’ve listened carefully to what’s been said on your behalf and I accept the remorse you’ve demonstrated.”

The extra time will run consecutively to the 55 months he was handed by Sheriff Philip Mann earlier this year.

As he left the dock, he could be heard sobbing as he began his way back to the cells.