Vicious Aberdeen domestic abuser back in court for racism

A domestic abuser who threatened to leave his former partner “brain dead” has appeared in court again for failing to control his anger.

Luke James, who was locked up in May for a campaign of threats and assaults against a woman, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was handed more time behind bars for, this time, making racist remarks to a prison officer.

The incident happened while the 28-year-old was in remand awaiting trial for domestic abuse on January 28 this year.

Torchlight sparked racist abuse

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the prison officer had been carrying out routine checks at the time and had shone his torch into James’ cell to make sure that he was okay.

Upon doing this, James, formerly of Aberdeen, turned violent.

“The accused was unhappy with this, shouting that he was trying to sleep,” Ms Stewart said.

“He then stated he would slash himself, at which point [the officer] spoke with him to try and deescalate the situation. The accused began calling him ‘Nigerian monkey’ and ‘f****** monkey’.”

He would eventually be calmed down by the attendance of the nightshift manager at the jail.

‘It was unacceptable’

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing James, said his client wanted to make it clear that he was not “seeking to excuse his behaviour” during the hearing.

“He knows it was unacceptable and he would like to think that’s reflected in the plea of guilty being tendered at an early stage,” he said.

Mr Jane added that, at the time, James was waiting for a bed to open up for him at Moray Royal Hospital in Perth to treat underlying mental health concerns.

He has since started a new course of medication which has allowed him to remain within the prison itself.

“His transformation, my lord, has been remarkable,” Mr Jane said.

“He’s now back in mainstream prison. He’s been promoted up to being a pass man within the wing that he’s on, and he’s making really good progress overall.

“He’d wish to apologise for his behaviour.”

Serious crime

Jailing him for 20 days for the offence, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said: “The conduct you’ve pled guilty to is serious, and could have a profound effect on the prison officer it was directed towards.

“But I’ve listened carefully to what’s been said on your behalf and I accept the remorse you’ve demonstrated.”

The extra time will run consecutively to the 55 months he was handed by Sheriff Philip Mann earlier this year.

As he left the dock, he could be heard sobbing as he began his way back to the cells.