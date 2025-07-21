Fraserburgh drink-driver crashed car just a day after buying it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh drink-driver crashed car just a day after buying it

Daniel Finnie was nearly three times over the legal drink-driving limit when he crashed his new Vauxhall Astra into a field.

By Jamie Ross
Daniel Finnie arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Daniel Finnie arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man who ploughed his new car into a ditch while drink-driving has been banned from the roads for 16 months.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Daniel Stewart, known as Finnie, had purchased the Vauxhall Astra from his uncle just the day before and made the decision to get behind the wheel while still under the effects of alcohol.

An analysis of his breath would reveal that he was nearly three times over the limit when police arrested him at the scene.

Slurred words and stench of drink

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said officers were called to the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road at about 4.30pm on the day of the incident earlier this year – June 6.

Upon arriving, they found Finnie with his car, which was now down an embankment, and he identified himself as the driver. No other vehicles were involved.

Ms Stewart said: “Constables noted a smell of alcohol, and that the accused was slurring his words.

“He was then required to provide a breath test for which a positive result was provided. He was then conveyed to Fraserburgh.”

He would record a reading of 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is just 22.

‘Obviously, I’m stupid’

Finnie’s defence solicitor, Sam Milligan, said the fish factory worker accepted he was in the wrong.

Noting Finnie’s only previous crime relating to motoring offences was a £75 fine for driving without a seatbelt in 2013, Mr Milligan said: “Mr Finnie is entirely straightforward with the police officers who attend.

“In fact, it’s succinctly put by him in his reply to caution and charge. He says ‘obviously I’m stupid, I’ve done it and there’s nothing I can do about it now’.

“The vehicle that he’d been driving he actually purchased for several hundred pounds from his uncle the day before.

“He’d been drinking earlier in the day and thereafter makes a palpable error of judgement in thinking that he had metabolised the alcohol.”

Fortunate to get fine

Sentencing Finnie, whose address was given as Heritage Way, Sheriff Alan Sinclair branded it “fortunate” that Mr Milligan had convinced him to deal with the matter by the imposition of a financial penalty and driving ban.

The sheriff added: “I hear what’s been said on your behalf, I don’t accept that it was reasonable for you to consider that you would have metabolised the alcohol in your system by the time you were driving.

“Particularly in light of the fact that your reading was almost three times the limit and it clearly caused you to have an accident.”

Finnie will pay his £680 fine at the rate of £80 per month.

Sheriff Sinclair also made Finnie eligible for the drink-driving rehabilitation scheme, which, should he complete the course, will allow him to reduce his ban by one quarter.