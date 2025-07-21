‘Bully boy’ boxer and younger brother jailed for attacks

A “bully boy” champion boxer and his younger brother have been jailed for vicious attacks in Angus.

John Docherty, 27, and 19-year-old Sean Docherty, both of Montrose, were given identical sentences after the teenager battered a man and his brother threatened him to stop him reporting it.

The younger Docherty punched his victim around 20 times before his brother – a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist – terrified the man to the point he was forced to flee his home with his family.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said to the older brother: “This type of offence, in my view, strikes at the very heart of the criminal justice system.

“Bully boys such as you, Mr Docherty, will not get away with it.

“People should not have fear of reprisal for reporting a serious crime in a civilised society.”

Sean Docherty previously admitted that on May 12 last year, he assaulted a man on Swan Street in Brechin by repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

The assault left the man severely injured, permanently impaired and permanently disfigured.

Threats to driver

John Docherty pled guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice five days later.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Sean Docherty’s victim was mistakenly identified as a driver that sounded his horn at the male as he drunkenly crossed the road.

After stalling the car while trying to drive off, he was punched around 20 times, which caused him a snapped tendon and bruised ribs.

Days later, John Docherty followed the man, blocked his Transit van in front of him and said: “If you put that car into gear I’ll f*****g kill you.”

The court heard how temporary accommodation was needed for the man and his family over fears the former professional fighter would follow up on his threats.

Docherty had also admitted assaulting another man on Christmas Day on Erskine Place, Montrose, claiming he bullied a friend at school.

It was revealed in sentencing the older Docherty runs a successful roofing company.

His wife also gave birth within the last few weeks.

‘Propensity for violence’

In 2022, Docherty retired from professional boxing on medical grounds with a record of 12 wins – nine by knockout or stoppage – and just one defeat.

John Docherty (left) boxing in 2019.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, on behalf of Sean Docherty, said his client had gone “completely off the rails” following the divorce of his parents and the disruption of a once-tight family unit.

The lawyer said: “To his credit, there’s a degree of insight in relation to that and a clear nexus between his violent conduct and the alcohol problem he was engulfed by at that particular stage.”

Sean Docherty, who has a previous conviction for causing severe injury, carried out the assault weeks after a community payback order expired.

“The circumstances of this assault ring alarm bells in my mind as to your propensity for violence, especially when drunk,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

“This was a motiveless attack on a public street during the day in the presence of members of the public who were witness to your savagery.”

The brothers were each sentenced to 16 months in prison, reduced from two years.

John Docherty’s sentence was backdated to reflect the 10 days he previously spent on remand.