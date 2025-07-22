Disqualified driver banned again after riding e-scooter on A96

A disqualified driver caught riding an e-scooter on the A96 has been banned from the roads again.

Sanjayan Murali looked “unsteady” as he rode the battery-powered vehicle along the trunk road between Nairn and Inverness.

His solicitor told the court that the vehicle had been an “upgrade” from the pedal bike he had previously been riding to work after losing his license.

Murali appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of driving whilst disqualified in relation to the incident on August 2 of last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 7.20pm when police on mobile patrol between Inverness and Nairn first spotted Murali.

Man rode electric scooter on A96

She said: “They observed a male riding an electric scooter on the main A96 towards Inverness.”

The fiscal depute said that officers turned their vehicle around to pull the rider over, noting that he “appeared to be unsteady”.

The electric scooter was then stopped at a junction and the rider was informed that it was an offence to ride the motor scooter on a public road.

He identified himself and subsequent checks revealed him to be disqualified from driving June 10 of this year.

Police then cautioned and charged Murali, who made no reply and gave no explanation.

Solicitor Kevin Hughes, for Murali, told the court that his client had been “wearing a high visibility jacket” at the time of the stop.

He said: “He was employed as a press operator at the time and was travelling to and from his work initially by bicycle.”

Banned driver’s e-scooter ‘upgrade’

Mr Hughes explained that his client then took the decision to “upgrade” to an e-scooter – but failed to make enquiries as to the legality of the vehicle or the implications of his driving ban.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Murali, of Caulfield Terrace, Cradlehall: “You had absolutely no business to be on an electric scooter.

“Not thinking about it in advance is no excuse whatsoever for ignoring a court order.”

He placed the 33-year-old on a community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and banned him from the roads for a further 12 months.