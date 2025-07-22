Man sexually assaulted woman at RAF Lossiemouth Christmas party

A former employee of the Ministry of Defence has lost his job and been placed on the sex offenders register after sexually assaulting a colleague at an airbase Christmas party.

Mitchell Tarbit, who describes himself online as having previously worked at RAF Lossiemouth as an exercise rehab instructor, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court and was sentenced for touching the bottom of a woman against her will.

The 24-year-old, from Cumbria, has now been sentenced to five months of supervision, which will place him on the sex offenders register for the same period.

Escorted out of party by military police

Elgin’s court heard that Tarbit and the woman had been attending a packed party at RAF Lossiemouth’s officers’ mess on December 9, 2023, with about 200 other people to ring in the holiday season.

His defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, said that during the course of that evening Tarbit approached the woman and a group of other people and placed his hand on her buttocks, which prompted her to tell other partygoers about what had happened.

“It was an especially busy Christmas party,” he said.

“The situation, as Mr Tarbit recalls, is that during the course of the evening, he’d approached a group. Alcohol had been consumed. His intentions had been to place his hand on the small of the back of the complainer.

“It transpires it was not the small of the back of the complainer that was touched. He was taken aback.

“Ultimately, Mr Tarbit was removed from the locus by the RAF police. Certainly, various remarks were made towards Mr Tarbit by individuals who were there and it was thought better to get Mr Tarbit out of the location and get him back to where it was he was residing at the time.”

Mr O’Neill added that Tarbit, who had digs at Kinloss Barracks prior to moving back to England, has since “expressed his remorse” about the event and lost his employment with the MOD.

Branding it as an “unfortunate mistake”, Mr O’Neill said his client had already suffered financial consequences due to that job loss and confirmed the conviction would limit what types of employment he is able to gain in future.

Proportionate punishment

Overseeing the case, Sheriff Eric Brown said the circumstances in which Tarbit found himself were “unfortunate”.

“It’s very unfortunate that you find yourself in court on a matter such as this,” he said.

“Because it has had – and will have – significant consequences for you.

“I’m going to place you on a community payback order with a requirement for supervision, and I’ll make that for five months. I go down that route because, as I have already indicated, I take into account that you appear as a first offender. I take into account the consequences of what you did.”

As part of his punishment, Tarbit will have to register with his local police force and update them with any changes to his address or name. He will also have to engage with social workers in his home county’s local authority.

Last night, a spokeswoman for the MOD said it did not comment on civilians.

She added that the forces have a “zero tolerance” policy on sexual offending.

“Reported offences will be acted upon through prompt, thorough, efficient and independent investigation. Where proven, personnel convicted of a sexual offence can be expected to be discharged from the Armed Forces,” she said.

“We have made significant advances in dealing with sexual offending in the last few years, we have a strategy for tackling sexual offending in defence and have initiated unacceptable sexual behaviours training across all three services.”