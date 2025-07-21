Man, 24, accused of trying to murder mum in Bonar Bridge stabbing

A 24-year-old Bonar Bridge man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his mother by repeatedly stabbing her on the head and body.

Struan Fraser made no plea to the alleged offence – said to have taken place at his home in Carnmhor Road and outside in the street on July 17.

It is alleged he assaulted Karen MacLeod, pursued her, repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a knife, causing her to fall to the ground.

The charge further alleges that he attempted to murder her by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a knife whilst she lay on the ground, all to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

He is also accused of possessing a knife in a public place.

Accused man remanded

Fraser also faces a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing a knife.

Fraser was represented by Inverness solicitor John MacColl, who made no application for bail on his client’s behalf.

Mr MacColl said afterwards: “My client will now undergo a mental health assessment.”

Fraser is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

Ms MacLeod was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after reports of a disturbance on Thursday evening.

Eleven police vehicles, two ambulances, an air ambulance and a trauma team attended the incident.