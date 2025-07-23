No jail for drunk man who beat friend so badly he needed a hip replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

No jail for drunk man who beat friend so badly he needed a hip replacement

Nerijus Dzigelis was handed a community sentence after breaking his friend's hip, ribs, nose and teeth in the drunken attack.

By David McPhee
Nerijus Dzigelis appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Nerijus Dzigelis appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has avoided a prison sentence after he battered his friend so badly during a drunken rage that he required a hip replacement.

Nerijus Dzigelis, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a vicious and unprovoked assault on the man, breaking his nose and causing him to lose several teeth.

The court heard the pair got in a fight during a marathon drinking session that saw Dzigelis snap a broom handle over his knee and brutally beat his pal with it.

During the violent assault, the man fell backwards into a fireplace, shattering his hip.

It was stated that Dzigelis – a Lithuanian national – continued to strike the man, telling him he would kill him, even as he lay on the ground injured while pleading for him to stop.

Unprovoked attack

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that July 9 2023, the complainer received a telephone call from Dzigelis asking him whether he could come around to his house so he could fix his laptop.

Soon after Dzigelis arrived with a bottle of vodka but no laptop.

The friend, his flatmate and Dzigelis then spent the afternoon drinking together.

However, at around 9pm, Dzigelis began to talk about another male and became angry and was told by his friend to calm down.

Dzigelis punched his friend to the face while he was sat on a bed, at which point the man stood up and was repeatedly punched again to the face, head and body.

One of these struck him hard, causing him to fall back and strike the ground next to a fireplace – he felt significant pain in his hip.

While on the ground, he began to plead with Dzigelis to stop the assault, but Dzigelis instead stood over him and began to rain down blows on his face and head.

He then repeatedly kicked him in the ribs and legs.

Dzigelis then picked up a broom handle and snapped it across his knee and began striking his friend to the body while shouting: “I will kill you!”

The man’s flatmate eventually managed to remove Dzigelis from the property.

As a result of the attack, Dzigelis’ victim was found to have sustained a fracture to his hip, three displaced rib fractures, a nasal fracture and lost four teeth.

He also required a full hip replacement and had a rod inserted into his leg.

The fiscal depute told the court he now walks with a limp, suffers daily pain and finds it difficult to move around.

In the dock, Dzigelis pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Accused was so drunk he doesn’t know why he did it

His solicitor, Christopher Maitland, told the court that his client was “so intoxicated he cannot remember the assault”.

“He considered the complainer a friend and had known him for a number of years,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Dzigelis has absolutely no idea why this happened and that is obviously frightening and deeply upsetting.

“He has displayed significant guilt over this and understands the seriousness of the assault.”

Mr Maitland added that his client was fully aware his actions met the custodial threshold but hoped the incident could be seen as a “one-off that is unexplained”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Dzigelis had had carried out a “violent attack fuelled by alcohol” that caused his victim “significant harm”.

“The man you assaulted had to get a hip replacement and continues to suffer with significant issues,” the sheriff said.

However, she added that Dzigelis, of Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, has displayed “immense guilt and remorse” for his actions, which appeared “out of character”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Dzigelis subject to a community payback order and ordered him to undertake 225 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to an electronic tag through a restriction of liberty order for five months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 