No jail for drunk man who beat friend so badly he needed a hip replacement

A man has avoided a prison sentence after he battered his friend so badly during a drunken rage that he required a hip replacement.

Nerijus Dzigelis, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a vicious and unprovoked assault on the man, breaking his nose and causing him to lose several teeth.

The court heard the pair got in a fight during a marathon drinking session that saw Dzigelis snap a broom handle over his knee and brutally beat his pal with it.

During the violent assault, the man fell backwards into a fireplace, shattering his hip.

It was stated that Dzigelis – a Lithuanian national – continued to strike the man, telling him he would kill him, even as he lay on the ground injured while pleading for him to stop.

Unprovoked attack

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that July 9 2023, the complainer received a telephone call from Dzigelis asking him whether he could come around to his house so he could fix his laptop.

Soon after Dzigelis arrived with a bottle of vodka but no laptop.

The friend, his flatmate and Dzigelis then spent the afternoon drinking together.

However, at around 9pm, Dzigelis began to talk about another male and became angry and was told by his friend to calm down.

Dzigelis punched his friend to the face while he was sat on a bed, at which point the man stood up and was repeatedly punched again to the face, head and body.

One of these struck him hard, causing him to fall back and strike the ground next to a fireplace – he felt significant pain in his hip.

While on the ground, he began to plead with Dzigelis to stop the assault, but Dzigelis instead stood over him and began to rain down blows on his face and head.

He then repeatedly kicked him in the ribs and legs.

Dzigelis then picked up a broom handle and snapped it across his knee and began striking his friend to the body while shouting: “I will kill you!”

The man’s flatmate eventually managed to remove Dzigelis from the property.

As a result of the attack, Dzigelis’ victim was found to have sustained a fracture to his hip, three displaced rib fractures, a nasal fracture and lost four teeth.

He also required a full hip replacement and had a rod inserted into his leg.

The fiscal depute told the court he now walks with a limp, suffers daily pain and finds it difficult to move around.

In the dock, Dzigelis pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Accused was so drunk he doesn’t know why he did it

His solicitor, Christopher Maitland, told the court that his client was “so intoxicated he cannot remember the assault”.

“He considered the complainer a friend and had known him for a number of years,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Dzigelis has absolutely no idea why this happened and that is obviously frightening and deeply upsetting.

“He has displayed significant guilt over this and understands the seriousness of the assault.”

Mr Maitland added that his client was fully aware his actions met the custodial threshold but hoped the incident could be seen as a “one-off that is unexplained”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Dzigelis had had carried out a “violent attack fuelled by alcohol” that caused his victim “significant harm”.

“The man you assaulted had to get a hip replacement and continues to suffer with significant issues,” the sheriff said.

However, she added that Dzigelis, of Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, has displayed “immense guilt and remorse” for his actions, which appeared “out of character”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Dzigelis subject to a community payback order and ordered him to undertake 225 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to an electronic tag through a restriction of liberty order for five months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.