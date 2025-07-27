Map reveals crime hotspots across Inverness: How safe is your area?

Inverness city centre had the second highest rate of crime in Scotland in 2024 across a category which includes offences like vandalism and fire-raising.

Press and Journal analysis has revealed the shocking statistic for the Inverness Central area.

This council ward showed staggering rate for incidents of damage and reckless behaviour.

But the area was also second in the country for crimes against society in 2024, which includes offences like drug possession.

Meanwhile, the Millburn area was sixth in the country for the rate of road traffic offences per 10,000 people.

This council ward has a section of the A96 road heading towards Aberdeen, the A9 route heading out to the Kessock Bridge and the notorious Raigmore interchange connecting the two trunk roads.

On the other side of the spectrum, Inverness South had the lowest crime rate across the wards covering the city in 2024.

The ward largely consists of suburban areas near Inverness and more rural areas in the south-east.

Police Scotland publishes provisional data on recorded and detected crimes divided into council wards.

We investigated the details of every crime reported in Inverness to find:

What are the crime rate hotspot areas in Inverness?

What type of crimes dominate in the UK’s northernmost city and each of the Highland council wards it includes

How the figures have changed since 2020

Which areas of Inverness have the highest crime rates?

We analysed Highland Council wards covering the majority of Inverness.

That includes Inverness Central, Inverness West, Inverness Ness-side, Inverness Millburn, Inverness South and Culloden and Ardersier.

Inverness Central had the highest rate of recorded crimes per 10,000 people in 2024 when compared to the other Inverness wards.

The area, which includes the core of the city centre but also neighbourhoods like Merkinch, has the highest rate across all but one crime group.

Inverness Milburn residents saw the highest rate of road traffic offences recorded of any part of the city.

In fact, the area had the sixth highest rate in the crime group of all council wards in Scotland in 2024.

Looking just at the Inverness area, Inverness Central follows with a rate of 394.4 road traffic offences per 10,000 people.

But Culloden and Ardersier, which was generally among the lower crime rates, was third for traffic offences.

The ward is becoming increasingly popular with commuters and a large section of the A96 travels through the area.

That includes stretches shown to be crash hotspots by previous Press and Journal analysis.

Inverness Central had the second highest rate of recorded crimes against society and for damage and reckless behaviour in all of Scotland.

In 2024, it had a rate of 509.7 crimes per 10,000 people for crimes against society.

That is more than double the rate of neighbouring Inverness Milburn.

It was surpassed only by a Glasgow city centre council ward, while a higher rate for damage and reckless behaviour was only seen in Kirkcaldy East in Fife.

What about the lowest crime rates?

Inverness South had the lowest crime rates across the following groups: damage and reckless behaviour, non-sexual crimes of violence and sexual crime.

However, Culloden and Ardersier had the lowest rate per 10,000 in Inverness when it comes to crimes of dishonesty.

The group includes crimes such as housebreaking and shoplifting.

Culloden and Ardersier also had a lower rate of antisocial offences and what’s known as “crimes against society” than Inverness South.

The latter includes crimes like possession of drugs or various weapons.

Meanwhile, Inverness Ness-side had the lowest rate for road traffic offences and for the vaguely titled “miscellaneous offences”.

This group covers a wide range of offences including betting, dog fouling, wildlife offences or even selling alcohol to children.

How have recorded crime totals changed since 2020?

Road traffic offences were the top crime group recorded across the six wards in Inverness.

The number of recorded offences rose by nearly a third (32.2%) in the category from 2023 to 2024.

A total of 2,102 road traffic offences were recorded last year.

That increase saw it surpass crimes of dishonesty recorded in Inverness.

However, that group did still rise year-on-year from 1,761 to 1,901 in 2024 – an increase of 8%.

Sexual crimes was the only other group which saw the total number of crimes increase from 2023 to 2024. The recorded crimes under the category saw a 2.7% rise year-on-year.

All other categories saw the total recorded crimes or offences drop.

Recorded crimes dropped considerably during 2020 and 2021 which saw Covid-19 lockdowns and restricted travel.

Antisocial offences and non-sexual crimes of violence shared the biggest year-on-year decrease. Both groups fell by 11.3% year-on-year.

The overall number of recorded crimes across the six Inverness wards did rise year-on-year.

It reached 8,075 recorded incidents in 2024, rising from 7,715.

What about crime rates within the wards?

Crime rates have been on the rise since a considerable drop in Covid-19 lockdown years.

The average rate of road traffic offences per 10,000 people across Scotland has risen each year since 2020.

What type of crime dominates in your Inverness area?

Police Scotland also breaks down most crime groups into smaller crime classifications.

However, official classifications can change if the law surrounding the crime changes.

Within four of the six wards covering Inverness, theft by shoplifting was the most commonly recorded crime.

In Inverness Central, police officers recorded 487 incidents of the crime type alone in 2024.

The number of instances was significantly higher than the second most common crime – possession of drugs which falls under crimes against society.

Shoplifting was also the top crime within Inverness West, Inverness South and Inverness Ness-side.

Meanwhile, in Inverness Milburn the crime classification was the third most common in 2024.

The top crime in the area was the possession of drugs with recorded incidents.

It is followed by a road traffic offence: failure to insure against third party risks.

Meanwhile, in Culloden and Ardersier another road traffic offence rose to the top.

The area recorded 89 instances of speeding in a restricted area. However, shoplifting was close behind with 65 incidents in 2024.

The rise of shoplifting in Inverness

With theft by shoplifting topping the number of recorded crimes within most of the wards, it is not surprising it was also first across the whole Inverness area.

A total of 943 crimes were recorded in the category in 2024.

However, minor assaults topped the list across the six Inverness council wards in 2023.

But the category was further broken down into common assaults with or without injuries in 2024.

That means that the total number of minor assaults is split across three categories for 2024.

Yet the sum of recorded crimes across minor assaults and common assaults with or without injury only reached 775 last year. That means it would still remain below the total for shoplifting.

However, it would surpass vandalism and possession of drugs which recorded the second and third highest number of crimes in 2024.

The first road traffic offence to appear on the list sorted by total recorded incidents in 2024 was insurance related.

Police Scotland recorded 330 incidents of failure to insure against third party risks across the six wards.

Exactly a third of those Inverness incidents were recorded in the Millburn area.

What is the difference between detected and recorded crimes?

Police Scotland tracks both its detected and recorded crimes. Not all crimes that are recorded will go on to be detected by the force.

That is particularly apparent when it comes to crimes of dishonesty like shoplifting.

Just over two fifths (42.7%) of the recorded incidents in the crime group were detected in 2024.

The difference is even more stark for the damage and reckless behaviour group.

The force recorded 607 incidents in the six Inverness wards in 2024.

However, the total for detected crimes was just 180 or just under a third of the recorded (29.7%) crimes.

On the other hand, crimes against society barely have a discrepancy. A total of 1,296 were recorded while 1,238 crimes were detected.

A difference between the crimes recorded and detected is expected though. The incidents are counted by the dates and it would be expected for some crimes to not receive a detection date until later in the case.

The police data used in this article is operational and can have some minor variation with published reports but it gives a glance at how crime is distributed across our areas.

