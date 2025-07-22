‘Paranoid’ convicted murderer who had knife on Inverness street was off medication

A convicted murderer who had been released on license was caught with a knife on the streets of Inverness.

David Norris, 39, was off his mental health medication when he was spotted with the weapon, prompting a response from firearms officers.

Norris, who was fitted with an electronic tag, had become so paranoid and isolated he failed to leave his house for days on end, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Norris – who was jailed for life in 2006 for the murder of John Menzies – appeared from custody via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit one charge of having the knife in public and another of threatening behaviour.

Norris was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the murder of John Menzies, 36.

He was found guilty of punching, kicking and stamping on Mr Menzies following a five-day trial at the High Court in Inverness.

Youths noticed knife

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that it was around 6.20pm on March 31 this year that a taxi driver outside the Filling Station building on Academy Street noticed Norris sitting on the steps of the now-closed restaurant.

The witness saw Norris stand up, appearing to have a knife in his hand.

He spoke to a member of the public, who then got into another taxi which drove away.

A short time later, the taxi driver noticed a group of youths walking near to Norris.

“The accused stood up, whilst still in possession of the knife in his hand,” Mrs Gair said.

“The accused then followed the youths a short distance before they appeared to notice the knife in the accused’s hand and ran down the street,” she told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The court heard Norris then returned to the Filling Station step, putting the knife in his back pocket.

Knife prompted firearms response

In a “state of alarm”, the taxi driver contacted police.

The call prompted a response from firearms officers, who arrived at the scene at 6.31pm. They found Norris still there, arrested, cautioned and charged him and seized the knife.

“The incident was captured on CCTV, where the knife was clearly seen in the

accused possession,” the fiscal depute said.

When he was arrested, Norris told officers: “I wasn’t threatening anyone – it’s only illegal if I threaten someone.”

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Norris, confirmed that his client had been released on licence in 2020.

He said: “His mental health had become very poor around about the time this offence occurred.

Murderer on license experienced ‘paranoia’

“For a number of years, he had suffered anxiety and depression and an element of paranoia as well.

“His social paranoia and isolation had become such that he was never leaving his home.”

Mr Dickson said that, as a result of this, his client had failed to attend a pharmacy to collect prescribed medication for his mental health.

He said: “He would go for days on end without leaving the property.”

Mr Dickson explained his client had been fitted with an electronic tag and his behaviour was such that those tasked with monitoring him had been prompted to check on him.

He said: “He accepts that, with the benefit of clearer thinking, at that stage, there could have been some steps taken to ensure that his medication regime was continued.”

Norris, he explained, instead started self-medicating with alcohol and had been drinking on the day of the knife incident.

He said the convicted murderer had gone to a rural area for a barbecue before travelling into town by taxi.

“When he was leaving the taxi, it became apparent to him that this item was in his possession.

“Had he been thinking he would have gone straight home or disposed of it in the nearest bin or receptacle.”

‘He wants to apologise’

He conceded that his client did not do this and instead could be seen on CCTV drinking openly before the youths walked past.

“He accepts that his paranoia was such that he maybe thought something was said or they looked at him.

“Something was said and they ran away,” he concluded, prompting Sheriff Gary Aitken to interject: “Maybe just as well”.

Mr Dickson said: “He wants to apologise for all that took place – he very much feels that he had let himself down here.”

Sheriff Aitken said: “It is a significant concern for society. This could well have ended very differently. There was a clear potential for something significantly worse to have occurred.

He then jailed Norris, whose address in court papers was given as a prisoner in Inverness for two years, backdated to April 1 of this year.

The sheriff also ordered the forefeiture of the knife.