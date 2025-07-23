Aberdeen woman secretly drained partner’s bank account of £35,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman secretly drained partner’s bank account of £35,000

Hazel Prise, 58, stole the money from her former partner by memorising his PIN and making regular withdrawals for almost three years.

By David McPhee
Hazel Prise stole £35,000 from the bank account of her former partner. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeen woman who lavished herself with gifts while draining her partner’s bank account of £35,000 has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Hazel Prise, 58, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted siphoning off the five-figure sum from her partner’s savings account over a nearly three-year period.

Prise – who has no previous convictions of any kind – ripped off her partner by regularly withdrawing up to £250 at a time from his bank account.

When he eventually checked his account balance, expecting to see around £40,000, he was horrified to find only £3,000.

When he confronted Prise, far from being contrite or apologetic, she branded the man a “f****** idiot”.

Prise’s solicitor, Gregor Kelly, said that his client lives “somewhat in a fantasy world” but has since repaid the money in full.

Accused had ‘numerous opportunities’ to take bank card

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that the couple were in a relationship for around two and a half years until October 2022.

At some point in December 2019, he checked his bank statement and found that he had £40,000 in his account.

Throughout the relationship, he had used his bank card in front of Prise, and it is believed that at some stage that she memorised his PIN code.

Prise also had numerous opportunities to access the man’s wallet and bank card, the court was told.

The man noticed that throughout their relationship, Prise bought herself a number of expensive items, telling him that she owned a successful business.

The relationship ended in October 2022, and when Prise’s former partner went to a bank machine to check his balance, he found only £3,000 left.

He contacted his bank, which advised him there had been regular cash withdrawals of £250 at a number of locations around Aberdeen.

The man knew he had not made these withdrawals and believed it must have been Prise.

When he challenged her, Prise replied: “F*** off, what do you expect? I’ve been paying for everything since you’ve been here, you f****** idiot.”

Following this, the man realised that he hadn’t received bank statements in a significant time and assumed Prise must have taken them.

Upon being interviewed by the police, Prise admitted taking £35,000 and stated that she wanted to pay her former partner back.

She subsequently repaid all the money, the fiscal depute confirmed.

In the dock, Prise pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

‘Sum involved is significant’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that although the money had been repaid in full, it “does not take away from the serious nature of the offence and Ms Prise knows that”.

“She struggles with an undiagnosed mental illness and lives somewhat in a fantasy world,” the solicitor said.

“Ms Prise has nothing to show for this and bought items to make herself feel better.

“She appreciates the impact on the complainer. She is ashamed and this debt isn’t going away – she may have to sell her house.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Prise: “Only you will know why you chose to carry out fraud upon your ex-partner.

“There was a high degree of planning and the sum involved was significant – this easily meets the custodial threshold.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Prise, of Craigiebuckler Avenue, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered her to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work.

