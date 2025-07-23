Aberdeen woman secretly drained partner’s bank account of £35,000

An Aberdeen woman who lavished herself with gifts while draining her partner’s bank account of £35,000 has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Hazel Prise, 58, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted siphoning off the five-figure sum from her partner’s savings account over a nearly three-year period.

Prise – who has no previous convictions of any kind – ripped off her partner by regularly withdrawing up to £250 at a time from his bank account.

When he eventually checked his account balance, expecting to see around £40,000, he was horrified to find only £3,000.

When he confronted Prise, far from being contrite or apologetic, she branded the man a “f****** idiot”.

Prise’s solicitor, Gregor Kelly, said that his client lives “somewhat in a fantasy world” but has since repaid the money in full.

Accused had ‘numerous opportunities’ to take bank card

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that the couple were in a relationship for around two and a half years until October 2022.

At some point in December 2019, he checked his bank statement and found that he had £40,000 in his account.

Throughout the relationship, he had used his bank card in front of Prise, and it is believed that at some stage that she memorised his PIN code.

Prise also had numerous opportunities to access the man’s wallet and bank card, the court was told.

The man noticed that throughout their relationship, Prise bought herself a number of expensive items, telling him that she owned a successful business.

The relationship ended in October 2022, and when Prise’s former partner went to a bank machine to check his balance, he found only £3,000 left.

He contacted his bank, which advised him there had been regular cash withdrawals of £250 at a number of locations around Aberdeen.

The man knew he had not made these withdrawals and believed it must have been Prise.

When he challenged her, Prise replied: “F*** off, what do you expect? I’ve been paying for everything since you’ve been here, you f****** idiot.”

Following this, the man realised that he hadn’t received bank statements in a significant time and assumed Prise must have taken them.

Upon being interviewed by the police, Prise admitted taking £35,000 and stated that she wanted to pay her former partner back.

She subsequently repaid all the money, the fiscal depute confirmed.

In the dock, Prise pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

‘Sum involved is significant’

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that although the money had been repaid in full, it “does not take away from the serious nature of the offence and Ms Prise knows that”.

“She struggles with an undiagnosed mental illness and lives somewhat in a fantasy world,” the solicitor said.

“Ms Prise has nothing to show for this and bought items to make herself feel better.

“She appreciates the impact on the complainer. She is ashamed and this debt isn’t going away – she may have to sell her house.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Prise: “Only you will know why you chose to carry out fraud upon your ex-partner.

“There was a high degree of planning and the sum involved was significant – this easily meets the custodial threshold.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Prise, of Craigiebuckler Avenue, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered her to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work.

