Crime & Courts

Tain man caught with indecent images spared jail

Peter Foster had more than 200 sick images of children on his devices - a sheriff made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

By Jenni Gee
Tain man Peter Foster, who had more than 200 indecent images of children, leaving court
Peter Foster was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

A Tain man caught with more than 200 indecent images of children stored on his devices had been spared jail.

Police seized mobile phones, a hard drive and laptop from Peter Foster’s home and found sick photos of children aged six to 15.

Some of the photographs were classed as category A – showing the most serious abuse.

Foster, 49, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge relating to the downloading of the material.

Online activity intelligence

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that officers received intelligence from Police Scotland’s national child abuse investigation unit that indicated that Foster was linked to online activity related to indecent images of children.

A search warrant was granted and executed at Foster’s home, where officers were let in by Foster, who was alone.

The search recovered a number of devices and Foster confirmed he owned all of them.

Subsequent examination of the devices found “in excess of 200 images featuring children aged between six and 15 years of age.

“The images were categories A, B and C and are not believed to be first generation images,” Ms Poke said.

Images were accessible

The court heard that all of the images were accessible to users of the devices and had been created between January 29 2019 and May 29 2024.

Foster was arrested and taken to Burnett Road Police Station, where he was interviewed, cautioned and charged.

At the sentencing hearing, defence agent Shahid Latif directed Sheriff Gary Aitken to the findings of a presentencing report and invited him to follow the social worker’s recommendations.

Sheriff Aitken placed Foster, of Stafford Street, Tain, on a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

He will remain under supervision for three years and must complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also imposed a sexual harm prevention order, the terms of which were not detailed during the hearing.