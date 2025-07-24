‘I think I have killed mum’: Driver’s frantic call to dad moments after horror head-on crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

‘I think I have killed mum’: Driver’s frantic call to dad moments after horror head-on crash

Gregor MacKay's mother was seriously injured in the A9 crash.

By David Love & Bryan Rutherford
Air ambulance on the A9 near Invergordon.
Two helicopters flew the injured to hospital after the crash on the A9. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A trapped and injured BMW driver told his father moments after a head-on collision with a lorry on the A9: “I think I have killed mum”.

Dashcam footage from the HGV and another car captured the moments Gregor MacKay tried to overtake up to four cars in oncoming traffic – with devastating results.

The black BMW was lifted off its wheels and rotated in the air, leaving Karen MacKay with a brain injury, ruptures to her bowel and colon, a fractured leg, a cracked cheekbone and a cracked eye socket.

Her son sobbed in the dock of Inverness Sheriff Court as he pled guilty to driving dangerously on the A9.

Following the court appearance, his father Donald, 64, told The Press and Journal his wife was “making a great recovery” although his son was “struggling”.

Family thanks rescuers

Mr MacKay said: “As a family, we would like to thank all the members of the public and emergency services who attended the accident.

“The events of the day were terrible, an accident. I continue to support both Gregor and Karen.”

They had both set off from their home to attend a dental appointment in Inverness on the morning of December 19 2023.

One motorist observed MacKay make what he regarded as a dangerous overtake on the Dornoch Bridge before watching him do the same a short time later with almost tragic results.

Video, complete with a soundtrack of horrific screaming, was played in Inverness Sheriff Court.

It showed the lorry trying to avoid the collision by mounting a grass verge.

However, the BMW was driven straight into the front of the HGV without trying to avoid hitting it, the court was told.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said the driver spoke to witnesses at the A9 crash scene near Delny, outside Invergordon.

“It’s my fault”, MacKay admitted, adding: “I went to overtake and didn’t realise there was two vehicles in front. I hesitated.”

‘She’s making a great recovery’

Mrs Gair said MacKay suffered pelvic injuries, confining him to a wheelchair during recovery.

The prosecutor said his mum “will have a lifelong disability and may need lifelong care”.

However, Mr MacKay said the prognosis for his wife was more positive.

“It’s all coming around. She’s making a great recovery,” he said.

“The way she’s going, she won’t [need lifelong care]. She’s cooking, she’s doing everything, she’s getting on fine.”

‘It was gross stupidity’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told the sobbing offender that he may be jailed.

“It is not often I am lost for words, but the sheer arrogance and stupidity, driving like that on the A9 or anywhere else, is dangerous. It beggars belief,” he said.

“It was gross stupidity. There was plenty of room to get back in. What if it had been a mother and child in a Mini?

“It is a miracle that either of you are still alive at all. Poor driving can have catastrophic consequences, and it has changed your mother’s life.

“A custodial sentence must be a real possibility here.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing MacKay, of The Avenue, Reay, in Caithness, until September 1 for a background report.

He was disqualified from driving in the meantime and had his bail continued.

