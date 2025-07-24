Man caught on CCTV stealing from food bank spared jail

A thief who was caught on CCTV stealing from a church-run foodbank has been spared jail.

Ian Stewart visited the food larder known locally as ‘a sharing shed’ and was captured on CCTV swiping a water collector, guttering and a security light.

Days later he returned to the premises and broke into an outbuilding, leaving with a carrier bag full of food item.

Stewart, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday to admit charges of theft and breaking in with intent to steal.

His actions meant that the shed – which was once open 24/7 for anyone in desperate need of groceries to help themselves – now has to be locked in certain hours.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court the trustees of the Free Church in North Kessock run the food bank with the Residents Association of North Kessock.

She said: “Members of the public contributed to provide the larder with food.

“It is free to members of the public. There is a fridge in there and dry goods.”

The court heard cameras overlook the entrance to the larder.

Man stole from food bank

Ms Eastwood said it was 9.30pm on August 25 last year that one of the church trustees received a notification about motion detected on the CCTV and “observed the accused entering rear curtilage and proceeding towards the food bank.”

After this, the camera showed Stewart taking a large water collector and guttering installation along with a security light.

The removal of the items caused damage, Ms Eastwood said.

Church officials contacted police and gave them the camera footage.

After this break-in, the trustees decided to lock the larder at night.

They put up signs advising the public that doors were locked and cameras were recording.

But just five days later a church trustee received another motion notification from the site.

He checked and saw Stewart arriving by bicycle and trying to get into the larder.

The footage showed Stewart “messing” with a lock, before entering the premises, only to leave a few minutes later carrying a carrier bag full of items.

“The items would have been food items,” Ms Eastwood said after explaining that Stewart had tried to secure the shed as he left.

Food bank thief ’embarrassed’

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Stewart, told Sheriff Sara Matheson that her client was “embarrassed” at his actions.

She said he could recall “very little” about the crimes and told the court: “At the time he was dealing with an opiate addiction. That is no longer the case.”

Sheriff Matheson placed Stewart, of Round House Court, North Kessock, on a community payback order.

He must do 190 hours of unpaid work and be supervised by social work for a year.

‘The likes of you’

The sheriff told Stewart: “There are positive contributors to society, such as those providing the food larder for the community in North Kessock, and then there is the likes of you.

“You need to have a long hard think about your conduct.”

Community helpers launched the food larder in October 2020.

It is a 6ft x 4ft shed containing a fridge.

The shed, behind the Free Church, was open to all until Stewart’s actions led to it being locked.

The church provides the electricity for the larger and suppliers including the local Costcutter shop help stock it.

The Northern Meeting Charity grant pays for supplies, while they seek other funds and more donations