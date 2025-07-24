Man caught on CCTV stealing from food bank spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught on CCTV stealing from food bank spared jail

Ian Stewart took a water collector, guttering and a security camera at the church-run food bank, returning days later to help himself to food.

By Jenni Gee
Ian Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A thief who was caught on CCTV stealing from a church-run foodbank has been spared jail.

Ian Stewart visited the food larder known locally as ‘a sharing shed’ and was captured on CCTV swiping a water collector, guttering and a security light.

Days later he returned to the premises and broke into  an outbuilding, leaving with a carrier bag full of food item.

Stewart, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday to admit charges of theft and breaking in with intent to steal.

His actions meant that the shed – which was once open 24/7 for anyone in desperate need of groceries to help themselves – now has to be locked in certain hours.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court the trustees of the Free Church in North Kessock run the food bank with the Residents Association of North Kessock.

She said: “Members of the public contributed to provide the larder with food.

“It is free to members of the public. There is a fridge in there and dry goods.”

The court heard cameras overlook the entrance to the larder.

Man stole from food bank

Ms Eastwood said it was 9.30pm on August 25 last year that one of the church trustees received a notification about motion detected on the CCTV and “observed the accused entering rear curtilage and proceeding towards the food bank.”

After this, the camera showed Stewart taking a large water collector and guttering installation along with a security light.

The removal of the items caused damage, Ms Eastwood said.

Church officials contacted police and gave them the camera footage.

After this break-in, the trustees decided to lock the larder at night.

They put up signs advising the public that doors were locked and cameras were recording.

But just five days later a church trustee received another motion notification from the site.

He checked and saw Stewart arriving by bicycle and trying to get into the larder.

The footage showed Stewart “messing” with a lock, before entering the premises, only to leave a few minutes later carrying a carrier bag full of items.

“The items would have been food items,” Ms Eastwood said after explaining that Stewart had tried to secure the shed as he left.

Food bank thief ’embarrassed’

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Stewart, told Sheriff Sara Matheson that her client was “embarrassed” at his actions.

She said he could recall “very little” about the crimes and told the court: “At the time he was dealing with an opiate addiction. That is no longer the case.”

Sheriff Matheson placed Stewart, of Round House Court, North Kessock, on a community payback order.

He must do 190 hours of unpaid work and be supervised by social work for a year.

‘The likes of you’

The sheriff told Stewart: “There are positive contributors to society, such as those providing the food larder for the community in North Kessock, and then there is the likes of you.

“You need to have a long hard think about your conduct.”

Community helpers launched the food larder in October 2020.

It is a 6ft x 4ft shed containing a fridge.

The shed, behind the Free Church, was open to all until Stewart’s actions led to it being locked.

The church provides the electricity for the larger and suppliers including the local Costcutter shop help stock it.

The Northern Meeting Charity grant pays for supplies, while they seek other funds and more donations

 