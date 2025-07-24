Buckie man led police on high speed chase through Portsoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie man led police on high speed chase through Portsoy

Police officers had to race at 125mph to catch up with Pavol Holka after watching him overtake a series of cars between Portsoy and Banff.

By Jamie Ross
Pavol Holka at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Buckie man has been banned from the roads after leading police on a high-speed chase through Portsoy.

Officers reached speeds of 125mph as they tried to keep pace with Pavol Holka, who raced through the port and towards Banff overtaking cars and lorries.

And at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday, the 41-year-old was told he would now be banned from driving while reports on his background were drawn up ahead of his sentencing.

Sped through 30mph zone

The court heard that Holka’s dangerous driving took place at about 5pm on February 7 this year, when officers in an unmarked car spotted his white Ford Kuga approach them from the rear as they entered Portsoy from the direction of Cullen.

He overtook them and a van before being lost to sight.

“The accused and his vehicle continued into the 30mph zone at what police believed to be excessive speed, failing to slow sufficiently for the reduced speed limit,” fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said.

Holka continued at speed through the village and on to the A98 road towards Banff, where police began their pursuit.

“The police decided to put on the blue light,” Ms MacDonald said.

The route dangerous driver Pavol Holka took as he was chased by police. Supplied by DCT Design Team

“The police travelled up to 60mph within the 30mph zone, trying to catch up with the accused and his vehicle, but failed to catch up with him.”

Holka would then be spotted overtaking several more vehicles, including a lorry, and ignoring a solid white line marking on the road itself.

Ms MacDonald said officers registered their own speed at 85mph at this time.

He would only be stopped when he slowed down for temporary traffic lights near the junction to the B9121 towards Whitehills, near Banff.

“The police ended up travelling at 125mph in their car in this 60mph zone, still trying to catch up with the accused who had overtaken a further four cars in the distance,” Ms MacDonald added.

‘I don’t know what to say’

Holka, whose address was given as Brodie Avenue in Buckie, chose to represent himself during the hearing.

Asked by Sheriff Robert McDonald if he wished to comment following the Crown’s narrative, Holka replied: “I don’t know what to say.”

He added that he had not realised the officers had their blue lights on, and said he would have stopped if he had.

“I had been overtaking dangerously,” he said.

“I never seen the police officer. I was checking my mirror, but I didn’t see them.”

Noting Holka’s previous convictions, Sheriff McDonald called for background reports ahead of delivering a sentence.

“You’ve got something of a record and I think I would want to know a little bit more about it – about you – before I hand sentence here,” he said.

“You will be disqualified in the meantime from driving.”

Holka will now return to court in August.