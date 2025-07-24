Buckie man led police on high speed chase through Portsoy

A Buckie man has been banned from the roads after leading police on a high-speed chase through Portsoy.

Officers reached speeds of 125mph as they tried to keep pace with Pavol Holka, who raced through the port and towards Banff overtaking cars and lorries.

And at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday, the 41-year-old was told he would now be banned from driving while reports on his background were drawn up ahead of his sentencing.

Sped through 30mph zone

The court heard that Holka’s dangerous driving took place at about 5pm on February 7 this year, when officers in an unmarked car spotted his white Ford Kuga approach them from the rear as they entered Portsoy from the direction of Cullen.

He overtook them and a van before being lost to sight.

“The accused and his vehicle continued into the 30mph zone at what police believed to be excessive speed, failing to slow sufficiently for the reduced speed limit,” fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said.

Holka continued at speed through the village and on to the A98 road towards Banff, where police began their pursuit.

“The police decided to put on the blue light,” Ms MacDonald said.

“The police travelled up to 60mph within the 30mph zone, trying to catch up with the accused and his vehicle, but failed to catch up with him.”

Holka would then be spotted overtaking several more vehicles, including a lorry, and ignoring a solid white line marking on the road itself.

Ms MacDonald said officers registered their own speed at 85mph at this time.

He would only be stopped when he slowed down for temporary traffic lights near the junction to the B9121 towards Whitehills, near Banff.

“The police ended up travelling at 125mph in their car in this 60mph zone, still trying to catch up with the accused who had overtaken a further four cars in the distance,” Ms MacDonald added.

‘I don’t know what to say’

Holka, whose address was given as Brodie Avenue in Buckie, chose to represent himself during the hearing.

Asked by Sheriff Robert McDonald if he wished to comment following the Crown’s narrative, Holka replied: “I don’t know what to say.”

He added that he had not realised the officers had their blue lights on, and said he would have stopped if he had.

“I had been overtaking dangerously,” he said.

“I never seen the police officer. I was checking my mirror, but I didn’t see them.”

Noting Holka’s previous convictions, Sheriff McDonald called for background reports ahead of delivering a sentence.

“You’ve got something of a record and I think I would want to know a little bit more about it – about you – before I hand sentence here,” he said.

“You will be disqualified in the meantime from driving.”

Holka will now return to court in August.