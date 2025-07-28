Banff man punched female police officer while his naked pal was being cuffed in street

A Banff man has been fined after he punched a female police officer in the face while his naked pal was being arrested on the street in the middle of winter.

Banff Sheriff Court heard earlier last week that Callum Gregor got into a row with police constables when they tried to arrest his best pal – who was in the buff – after a night of drinking.

The fracas led to Gregor, 20, to make the decision to punch officer Donna Paterson on the face.

And he ended up being restrained alongside his naked friend.

‘Stark naked’ friend leads to punch

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said officers were on High Shore Street in Banff at about 11.45pm on January 25 this year when they were arresting Gregor’s pal.

“That other person had been handcuffed,” she told the court.

“And then we have Mr Gregor getting involved with the police.

“The accused seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“He was drawing himself to the attention of the police, swearing and shouting aggressively, and then punched Constable Paterson on the face – hitting her on her cheek.

“Police ended up having to restrain the accused.

“Fortunately, Constable Paterson had no injury.”

Gregor’s defence solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said his client and the other man had been socialising prior to coming to the attention of officers.

Mr Beveridge explained the duo had been taking “various substances” before falling out.

That argument resulted in Gregor leaving the man’s home.

However, Gregor came back to check on his friend – and found him naked and being arrested.

“When he came back, he discovered the friend stark naked being arrested by the police in the middle of the street,” Mr Beveridge said.

“Mr Gregor’s recollection is somewhat vague because he was under the influence.

“He had taken his own jacket and gone over to offer to give it to the friend to at least cover the fact he was naked.

“He was then basically told to go away by the police.

“There’s an altercation, which results in him being pushed in the chest by police officers.

“And, in response to that, Mr Gregor accepts he swung a punch which has obviously connected with a police officer.”

Noting Gregor was in full-time employment and able to pay a fine, Mr Beveridge added his client was “very embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour that night”.

Last thing cops need

Ordering Gregor, of Stuart Street, Banff, to pay a fine of £640, Sheriff Robert McDonald said he took a “very serious view” of assaults on police officers.

“They’re trying to do a job,” he said.

“And what they don’t need is drunk people swinging punches at them.”

Gregor will repay his fine at the rate of £50 per month.