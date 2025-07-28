Banff man punched female police officer while his naked pal was being cuffed in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Banff man punched female police officer while his naked pal was being cuffed in street

Callum Gregor 20, socked a female cop in the face while his nude friend was being arrested in the street earlier this year.

By Jamie Ross
Callum Gregor arrives at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Callum Gregor arrives at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Banff man has been fined after he punched a female police officer in the face while his naked pal was being arrested on the street in the middle of winter.

Banff Sheriff Court heard earlier last week that Callum Gregor got into a row with police constables when they tried to arrest his best pal – who was in the buff – after a night of drinking.

The fracas led to Gregor, 20, to make the decision to punch officer Donna Paterson on the face.

And he ended up being restrained alongside his naked friend.

‘Stark naked’ friend leads to punch

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said officers were on High Shore Street in Banff at about 11.45pm on January 25 this year when they were arresting Gregor’s pal.

“That other person had been handcuffed,” she told the court.

“And then we have Mr Gregor getting involved with the police.

“The accused seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“He was drawing himself to the attention of the police, swearing and shouting aggressively, and then punched Constable Paterson on the face – hitting her on her cheek.

“Police ended up having to restrain the accused.

“Fortunately, Constable Paterson had no injury.”

Gregor’s defence solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said his client and the other man had been socialising prior to coming to the attention of officers.

Mr Beveridge explained the duo had been taking “various substances” before falling out.

That argument resulted in Gregor leaving the man’s home.

However, Gregor came back to check on his friend – and found him naked and being arrested.

“When he came back, he discovered the friend stark naked being arrested by the police in the middle of the street,” Mr Beveridge said.

The case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

“Mr Gregor’s recollection is somewhat vague because he was under the influence.

“He had taken his own jacket and gone over to offer to give it to the friend to at least cover the fact he was naked.

“He was then basically told to go away by the police.

“There’s an altercation, which results in him being pushed in the chest by police officers.

“And, in response to that, Mr Gregor accepts he swung a punch which has obviously connected with a police officer.”

Noting Gregor was in full-time employment and able to pay a fine, Mr Beveridge added his client was “very embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour that night”.

Last thing cops need

Ordering Gregor, of Stuart Street, Banff, to pay a fine of £640, Sheriff Robert McDonald said he took a “very serious view” of assaults on police officers.

“They’re trying to do a job,” he said.

“And what they don’t need is drunk people swinging punches at them.”

Gregor will repay his fine at the rate of £50 per month.