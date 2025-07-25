Callous Aberdeen woman embezzled £110,000 from granny risking care home eviction

A woman swindled £110,000 from her gran’s care fund to splash out on holidays for herself, a court as heard.

Nicola Taylor, also known as Sinclair, siphoned off her grandmother’s cash and also used it to by expensive gifts – but she has been spared jail.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how the 53-year-old had been granted power of attorney over the finances of her grandmother, Agnes Thomson, when she became a resident of Northcote Lodge Care Home.

At that point in time, Ms Thomson’s house was up for sale – and the proceeds were supposed to pay for her care.

However, as soon as the house-sale proceeds arrived in Ms Thomson’s account, scammer Taylor began siphoning it off for herself and her children.

The sheriff was told how Taylor, of Northfield, splurged tens of thousands of pounds on an expensive car.

She also splurged on foreign holidays, and on shopping sprees at M&S, New Look, Smyths Toys and the Apple Store.

By the end of her fraudulent spending spree, mum of three Taylor owed her gran’s care home £33,000 – and refused to stump up.

The taxpayer ultimately had to pay that care bill.

When police asked Taylor how likely she was to repay the debt, the scammer snidely remarked that maybe there was a “pot of gold at the bottom of the rainbow”.

Gran’s eviction threat

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that Taylor was granted a combined welfare and financial power of attorney in May 2017, with her grandmother becoming a resident of the care home later that year.

In January 2018, Ms Thomson’s home was sold and just over £128,000 credited to her bank account.

Around six months later, a dispute arose between Taylor and Northcote Lodge Care Home with regard to the payment of her grandmother’s care.

At a meeting in December 2018, Taylor told the care home she would “not be paying for any more” and that that there was only around £30,000 left in her grandmother’s estate.

In January 2019, care home managers requested payment of £26,000 for Agnes Thomson’s care – but Taylor refused.

Taylor added that she had partially spent the funds on her daughter, by paying for her accommodation in Edinburgh and buying her a car.

Following this meeting, concerns were raised with the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG).

Authorities then told Taylor in March 2019, that the care home was owed £33,000 – and her gran might have to be evicted.

Taylor did not respond to this.

‘Am I going to jail for this’

Around the same time, OPG launched a probe and froze Ms Thomson’s account.

The care home informed Taylor in April 2019 that they would be evicting her grandmother.

OPG asked Taylor to send them relevant bank statements – but instead of complying, Taylor sent a letter resigning as her grandmother’s financial attorney.

Aberdeen City Council then stepped in and use taxpayer funds to safeguard Agnes Thomson’s care home placement.

An investigation into Taylor’s bank account found she had transferred £48,305 from her grandmother’s account to her own, £16,000 to her son and just under £9,000 to her daughter.

She later sent £14,000 to a bank account held by her mum – Ms Thomson’s daughter.

A further £15,000 was paid to a travel firm and purchases at Apple, Game, Smyths Toys and Tesco.

Other firms listed were Aldi, Primark, New Look, Top Shop, Oasis, Costco, Partymania, Ticketmaster, M&S.

Finally, there was a payment for an e-visa in Turkey.

A total of £14,135 was paid to Northcote Lodge Care Home.

The total sum spent by Taylor was £110,000.

When she was interviewed by police about repaying the £33,000, Taylor said: “It could well turn up.”

She added: “There’s rainbows happening all the time in the world – just a pot of gold at the bottom of the rainbow.”

While escorting Taylor from custody, she asked police officers: “Am I going to go to jail for this?” and “My Mum reckons I’ll just get community service.”

In the dock, Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement.

”Serious abuse of trust’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that he had a difficult time explaining to his client “what constitutes legal embezzlement”.

“She thought the funds could be used not only for her grandmother’s benefit, but also for the benefit of herself and her children,” the solicitor said.

‘Scammer was dishonest’

Mr Monro described his client’s actions as “dishonest” and “acting in bad faith” with regards to how the money in Agnes Thomson’s account was used.

He added that a background report carried out by the social work department “perhaps does not show the accused in the best light with regards to contrition”, but that she “does accept her guilt”.

“It could be viewed that the accused is still minimising the offence but she has been told by me to rid herself of that – she is a first offender.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Taylor’s actions as a “serious abuse of the powers granted to you and the trust placed in you by your late grandmother”.

She added: “You caused a loss to her estate, a loss to Aberdeen City Council and to her care home due to the arrears accrued on your late grandmother’s account.

“Not only that, but your actions also have the potential to erode public confidence in the adults with incapacity system.”

Stating that Taylor’s actions “very easily” met the custodial threshold, Sheriff Johnston also pointed to the fact that she had “caring responsibilities” for family members and the “significant hardship” a prison sentence would cause to them.

Sheriff Johnston instead made Taylor, of Byron Avenue, Northfield, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered that Taylor wear an electronic tag and be restricted to her home for seven months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.