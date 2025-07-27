Keith domestic abuser spared jail – but warned he could end up there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith domestic abuser spared jail – but warned he could end up there

Mark Strathdee, 24, admitted to his crimes in March and has been spared jail - but has been told he will go to prison if he does not abide by a court's ruling.

By Jamie Ross
Mark Strathdee arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court at a previous hearing. Image: DC Thomson
A domestic abuser from Keith has been warned he will go to jail if he fails to comply with a court’s orders after he attacked two of his former partners.

Mark Strathdee admitted to two counts of domestic abuse at Elgin Sheriff Court in March, but – following a series of three delays – it was only at the end of this week that the 24-year-old was sentenced.

The court had previously heard his crimes against the women – neither of whom can be identified – happened between 2022 and 2024.

Snuck into woman’s home

Strathdee’s first victim, whom he dated between 2022 and 2023, said he used an iPhone app to track her movements, and his abusive behaviour happened so often that it became the “norm”.

Even after Strathdee attacked her, he would blame the woman for causing his violent behaviour.

When his second victim broke things off, he sneaked into her home late at night.

Chillingly, the abuser left a three-page letter about how good their future could be – along with a request that she cook him dinner that evening.

Stark warning

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov, in dealing with the case, said it was a “saving grace” Strathdee, of Land Street, Keith, still had the support of his family.

His relatives had been ever-present at his court hearings.

“I can only send you to prison if there is no alternative available,” said the sheriff.

She added: “I can count on one hand in the past 10 years how many accused persons have attended with their parents – so you should count yourself very lucky in that regard.”

In sentencing Strathdee, the sheriff ordered him to fall under the supervision of the social work department for two years.

He must complete the Caledonian System – a programme of work aimed at preventing men convicted of domestic abuse from reoffending.

Strathdee must also pay each of his victims £500 compensation and not contact them in any way for five years.

He will also be banned from leaving the house from 7pm and 7am for six months.

‘Don’t put even one foot wrong’

During the hearing, Sheriff Pasportnikov gave Strathdee a clear warning of where he will end up if he does not abide by her ruling.

The sheriff said: “These are serious offences, and they sometimes don’t appear in this court – they appear in higher courts because domestic abuse, as this is, is taken very, very seriously.

“I can tell you now – if you put a foot wrong you will go to prison.”

Mark Strathdee. Image: Submitted

Abuser ‘deeply ashamed’

Strathdee’s defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, said his client had been diagnosed with ADHD since his case first called and had been taking medication to treat it.

Mr O’Neill noted this had resulted in a “positive impact” in Strathdee’s life.

He added: “Mr Strathdee acknowledges the reading of those offences.

“The narrative which was provided is something he is deeply ashamed of having become involved in.

“My client certainly wishes [the women] no ill-will going forward.

“He’s not shied or shirked away from what has taken place.

“He has gone through things in an extremely sensible fashion and done that with the support of his family.”