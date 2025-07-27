Keith domestic abuser spared jail – but warned he could end up there

A domestic abuser from Keith has been warned he will go to jail if he fails to comply with a court’s orders after he attacked two of his former partners.

Mark Strathdee admitted to two counts of domestic abuse at Elgin Sheriff Court in March, but – following a series of three delays – it was only at the end of this week that the 24-year-old was sentenced.

The court had previously heard his crimes against the women – neither of whom can be identified – happened between 2022 and 2024.

Snuck into woman’s home

Strathdee’s first victim, whom he dated between 2022 and 2023, said he used an iPhone app to track her movements, and his abusive behaviour happened so often that it became the “norm”.

Even after Strathdee attacked her, he would blame the woman for causing his violent behaviour.

When his second victim broke things off, he sneaked into her home late at night.

Chillingly, the abuser left a three-page letter about how good their future could be – along with a request that she cook him dinner that evening.

Stark warning

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov, in dealing with the case, said it was a “saving grace” Strathdee, of Land Street, Keith, still had the support of his family.

His relatives had been ever-present at his court hearings.

“I can only send you to prison if there is no alternative available,” said the sheriff.

She added: “I can count on one hand in the past 10 years how many accused persons have attended with their parents – so you should count yourself very lucky in that regard.”

In sentencing Strathdee, the sheriff ordered him to fall under the supervision of the social work department for two years.

He must complete the Caledonian System – a programme of work aimed at preventing men convicted of domestic abuse from reoffending.

Strathdee must also pay each of his victims £500 compensation and not contact them in any way for five years.

He will also be banned from leaving the house from 7pm and 7am for six months.

‘Don’t put even one foot wrong’

During the hearing, Sheriff Pasportnikov gave Strathdee a clear warning of where he will end up if he does not abide by her ruling.

The sheriff said: “These are serious offences, and they sometimes don’t appear in this court – they appear in higher courts because domestic abuse, as this is, is taken very, very seriously.

“I can tell you now – if you put a foot wrong you will go to prison.”

Abuser ‘deeply ashamed’

Strathdee’s defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, said his client had been diagnosed with ADHD since his case first called and had been taking medication to treat it.

Mr O’Neill noted this had resulted in a “positive impact” in Strathdee’s life.

He added: “Mr Strathdee acknowledges the reading of those offences.

“The narrative which was provided is something he is deeply ashamed of having become involved in.

“My client certainly wishes [the women] no ill-will going forward.

“He’s not shied or shirked away from what has taken place.

“He has gone through things in an extremely sensible fashion and done that with the support of his family.”